Tottenham – Brentford 1:3, Tottenham lost to Brenford and complicated the fight for Europe

Tottenham sent the second best scorer of the competition Kane into the lead, but even his 28th goal was not enough to win. Mbeumo scored twice for Brentford after the break and Wiss sealed victory two minutes from time.

Spurs suffered their fifth defeat in the last seven rounds and could lose their seventh spot, which is the last to secure a start in European cups. Seventh place guarantees qualification for the Conference League.

Tottenham are just a point ahead of eighth-placed Aston Villa, who have a game in hand. Ninth-placed Brentford came within a single point of today’s opponent thanks to the victory.

English Football League – Round 37:
Tottenham – Brentford 1:3 (8. Kane – 51. a 62. Mbeumo, 88. Wassa)
16:00 Bournemouth – Manchester United
16:00 Fulham – Crystal Palace
16:00 Liverpool – Aston Villa
16:00 Wolverhampton – Everton
18:30 Nottingham – Arsenal.
