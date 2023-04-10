Of Andrea Serene

Behind the quarrel between the two Italian coaches is also the nervousness of the former Sassuolo due to the many market rumors. The reconstruction

They argue before the match, then during Tottenham-Brighton both Stellini and De Zerbi are sent off.

Where does the dispute arise from? I’m used to respecting everyone on and off the pitch. And I think he disrespected me, attacked the former Sassuolo coach. He refers to the words that the colleague pronounced at the press conference on Thursday, a way to belittle him, according to De Zerbi: was good, but found a team that had been together for years and enjoyed the benefits of the work of Graham Potter, the offending sentence by Stellini. But there’s more.

Yes because behind the obvious nervousness of De Zerbi there are not only the sentences of Conte’s former deputy. The Brighton coach, they tell in England, he is experiencing a moment of great tension due to the many rumors about his future. It’s no secret that Inter are eyeing him as a possible target (together with Thiago Motta)

in the event that Inzaghi were to say goodbye at the end of the season. And also in the Premier League, the excellent journey made with Brighton has earned De Zerbi various admirers, including Chelsea (the team that has just sacked Potter) and Tottenham, who see Stellini’s management as an interlude between Conte’s farewell and the new season.

Annoyed by these rumors, perhaps also eager to show his value and ideas to the Tottenham management, De Zerbi sat on the bench on Saturday with a bad mood. He shook Stellini’s hand with difficulty before the start of the match, he became furious when in the 58th minute referee Attwell canceled his team’s 2-1 goal scored by Welbeck (VAR had already canceled a goal in the first half gulls, then not granting them a clear penalty for a foul by Hojberg on Mitoma). Thus begins the heated verbal confrontation between the benches, which leads to red cards for both coaches. a personal thing, I told him my opinion. Red is the result of this situation that has arisen, commented De Zerbi. What happened on the pitch remains, replies Conte’s former deputy. De Zerbi concludes: I’ve never picked up so many cards in my career, but I can’t change the passion I put into it. Appointment to the next round. See also Zhejiang Shooting won 2 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronzes_Zhejiang Online