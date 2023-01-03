The controversial Tottenham coach: “I understand that my English is not good and that sometimes I don’t make myself understood. The club knows the situation well: there is a project, I remembered what it is”

Antonio Conte has lost a thread of voice, but has not yet disposed of anger. Less than 48 hours after the home defeat against Aston Villa, on the eve of the 19th matchday match at Crystal Palace, the coach returns to the state of his Tottenham. And he repeats that Spurs are building the foundations to try to win something, but that succeeding is still far away. “We are trying to build the foundations of our project, as I have been repeating since I arrived,” he explains from the training center in the north London suburbs.

Project — After the crash against Aston Villa, Conte said it was “foolish to think that Tottenham could aim for the title right away”. On the eve of the match with Crystal Palace, with Spurs out of the top 4 where they entered last year with a “miracle”, Conte reiterates the concept: “I didn’t say we need players, I just remembered what we are doing – he repeats -. I have a contract here to help the club build and implement its project. I’m happy here, I’m happy to stay. I’m enjoying this experience at Tottenham, how we’re working: I’ve found a modern club, I have a good relationship with everyone, I’ve found good players. At the moment I’m at Tottenham and the club has my utmost commitment to help realize this project, to build something important. Then whether or not I continue to be part of it depends on me and on the club, because a thousand things can happen in the realization of this project, from a coach who is sacked to differences of views”. See also Champions, Inter's opponents in the round of 16: City, Chelsea, Real, Psg, Tottenham

problems — Having clarified the concept, Conte tries to focus on the problems of his Tottenham, who have men numbered in attack: Richarlison will not be there with Crystal Palace, waiting for a new MRI to clarify the extent of the injury that the Brazilian has suffered at the World Cup, Kulusevski is in strong doubt. “In attack we have 4 players, when we are missing two it is clear that we have problems”. Especially if Son goes around in circles, which is the case so often this season. “A team like Tottenham needs its best players to always be at the top, and our stars are Kane, Son and Lloris,” Conte said. If we start questioning them too, it is clear that we are in trouble. Then it’s obvious that in a long season not even they can play all the games to the fullest, but they know their role in the team well and always put the same effort into it.”

situation — The same commitment that Conte puts into it, even in a situation that is becoming complicated. His white flag waved after the match against Aston Villa has opened a debate among those same fans who made the coach impatient with their boos, those who expect those immediate results, those trophies they thought possible at the start of the season at the Tottenham Stadium. that Conte has made clear are instead out of reach. “The club knows what the situation is, what project we are trying to build”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

