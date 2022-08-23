In the first three games the Croatian played in two roles and served two assists to Kane, but not only: shots, energy, work, the Spurs discovered in him the arrow that was missing

One hundred twelve minutes. That’s how long it took Ivan Perisic to win Tottenham. In 112 ‘spread in the first three Premier League games, the Croatian served two assists, again to Harry Kane, for the equal goal in the 96th minute in the derby with Chelsea and for the one who decided last Saturday’s game with Wolverhampton. “I saw the Perisic I had at Inter again,” Conte said with a smile after the game with Wolves, the one in which the Croatian played his first game as a starter in the Premier League and showed his new fans why the Italian coach l ‘he had put at the top of his summer shopping list.

come back in — The last image of the Inter Perisic is the exit from the pitch due to injury on the last day of Serie A 2021-22. “It was a strange period for me, for the first time in my career I had a serious muscle injury – said the 33-year-old on Saturday in the belly of Tottenham Stadium, the Italian who chooses to express himself as confident as he is on the pitch -. needed more time to recover, I worked a lot during the summer “. Like the other new signings of the Spurs, Perisic was caught in time to be aggregated to the pre-season tour in South Korea, where the Croatian, due to his injury, was one of the few to whom Ventrone spared the bulk of his exhausting workouts. “I only started working with the team again for 3-4 weeks, I feel good now and I think the first one as a starter after 3 months has gone well.” See also Pordenone, coach wanted Lovisa has contacted Di Carlo

mentor — Perisic’s importance in the Tottenham group goes far beyond his assists or the solutions he offers Conte, both as a left winger (where he played against the Wolves, in place of Sessegnon who had been the weak link against Chelsea) and as a fictional striker in the trident who has Kane as his irreplaceable offensive pivot. “Ivan is an important player, with a lot of experience, who has won a lot playing in prestigious teams and played in a World Cup final – he is the visiting card that Conte has prepared for the Croatian -. He can give us a lot of experience, and he can also be important for Sessegnon, that Ivan can help a lot to grow, giving him advice and becoming a point of reference for him “. It is no coincidence that Perisic was the first of the new signings to be deployed as a starter: Conte trusts more in those who know his idea of ​​football, in those who worked with him, and in this the Croatian has an advantage over others. “Conte is always the same, always on the pitch-says Perisic of the coach-. He always pushes a lot and is very important, both for us and for the club.”

growth — Precisely because he knows him well, Perisic has also internalized the message that Conte continues to transmit to Tottenham: to be able to be competitive you have to work, you have to put yourself under and continue to improve. “I think we are on the right track – says the Croatian, who signed a two-year deal worth 6 million a year with Tottenham – in this group everyone wants to work and improve every day, and this is important”. He is even more so since the season has just begun, given that 2022-23 is about to get complicated, with the Champions League adding matches to a calendar that will be very intense from now to the World Cup. “We play practically every 3 days: we must all be ready because everyone will be needed” recalled Perisic. He expects to be there, both on the pitch and in training, ready with his assists to inspire and with his commitment to show the path traced by Conte. The one that leads to success. Perisic has already experienced it at Inter, now he wants to repeat it also at Tottenham. See also Do not let the point!Kane scored consecutive shots and Son Heung-min was only 1 goal away from the top scorer – yqqlm

August 23, 2022 (change August 23, 2022 | 15:31)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

