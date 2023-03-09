Tottenham goes out of the Champions League at the hands of Milan and the trial of Antonio Conte opens. The Italian coach was targeted by criticism on social media after the elimination of the Spurs. “I continue to work, I respect the contract and at the end of the season the right assessments will be made with the club“, the position of Antonio Conte. But his future with the Londoners is increasingly uncertain and the rumors of a possible return to Italy are multiplying.

“Maybe they can send me away even sooner”

“Let’s see how the season ends, maybe they can send me away even sooner“, Conte said ironically. “At the end of the year, the assessments will be made in the most serene way and I will have my say. Maybe even the club could have had higher expectations which may have been disappointed. For a coach what matters is to work and raise the bar e this year has been difficult“.

Cristian Stellini (Ansa)

With Stellini Tottenham wins

But there is a lot discontent among Tottenham fans for the team’s performance and Conte remains in the crosshairs. There are also those who invoke the substitution with the assistant coach Cristian Stellini. When the coach replaced Conte, Tottenham scored four wins in four games. Spurs beat Olympique Marseille (in the group stage of the Champions League) and then Guardiola’s Manchester City, West Ham and Chelsea.

“Let’s not talk about indigestible Europe”

According to many fans, Conti he wasn’t the right man for the Champions League League since never got beyond the quarterfinals (with Juve in the 2012/2013 season) and worse on other occasions with Juve itself, then Inter twice, Chelsea and now Tottenham. “We’re not just talking about coaches, we’re talking about teams. I don’t win, the team wins and the same thing happens when they lose. The question about indigestible Europe makes me smile“.

Juve or Inter for the return to Italy

Conte he hasn’t renewed with Tottenham yet, on whose bench he has sat since November 2021. And his family lives in Italy and not in London. “It happens too often to give a lot of importance to work, neglecting the family. We forget that we must devote more time to ourselves, to our family and to our friends. Because work isn’t everything in life,” the coach said in January. For this reason, the Apulian coach is considering returning to coaching in Serie A. Juve seemed to be the first choice, but there would also be l’Inter in the case of farewell to Simone Inzaghi.