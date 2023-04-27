Tottenham drew with United, Newcastle beat Everton

Jadon Sancho from Manchester made his way to the cup, he was held back by Cristian Romero and Son Hung-min from Tottenham.
| Photo: AP
|CLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Arsenal
|33
|23
|6
|4
|78:38
|75
|2.
|Manchester City
|31
|23
|4
|4
|82:29
|73
|3.
|Newcastle
|32
|17
|11
|4
|58:26
|62
|4.
|Manchester United
|31
|18
|6
|7
|48:39
|60
|5.
|Tottenham
|33
|16
|6
|11
|60:53
|54
|6.
|Aston Villa
|33
|16
|6
|11
|46:41
|54
|7.
|Liverpool
|32
|15
|8
|9
|61:39
|53
|8.
|Brighton
|30
|14
|7
|9
|55:40
|49
|9.
|Brentford
|33
|11
|14
|8
|50:43
|47
|10.
|Fulham
|32
|13
|6
|13
|44:43
|45
|11.
|Chelsea
|32
|10
|9
|13
|30:35
|39
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|33
|9
|10
|14
|31:42
|37
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|33
|10
|7
|16
|29:44
|37
|14.
|Bournemouth
|33
|10
|6
|17
|32:63
|36
|15.
|West Ham United
|32
|9
|7
|16
|34:43
|34
|16.
|Leeds
|33
|7
|9
|17
|42:63
|30
|17.
|Nottingham
|33
|7
|9
|17
|29:60
|30
|18.
|Leicester
|33
|8
|5
|20
|44:57
|29
|19.
|Everton
|33
|6
|10
|17
|25:50
|28
|20.
|Southampton
|33
|6
|6
|21
|27:57
|24
Assemblies:
McCarthy Walker-Peters, Bednarek, aleta-Car, Perraud (36. Maitland-Niles) Elyounoussi (61. S. Armstrong), Ward-Prowse (C) (46. Lyanco), Lavia, A. Armstrong (76. Sulemana) Walcott (61. C. Adams), Alcaraz.
Assemblies:
N. Neto (C) Senesi (68. Zabarnyj), Mepham, Kelly Viña, Rothwell, Lerma, Tavernier (78. A. Smith) Christie, Billing (90+3. Ouattara) Solanke (90+3. Moore).
Nhradnci:
Bazunu Aribo, Djenepo, Mara.
Nhradnci:
Travers Anthony, Brooks, L. Cook, Semenyo.
lut cards:
lut cards:
65. Senesi, 77. Lerma, 86. Viña
Decision: England Cook, Robathan
Gly:
80. McNeil
Gly:
28. C. Wilson
72. Joelinton
75. C. Wilson
81. Murphy
Assemblies:
Pickford (C) Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey A. Doucour, Gueye (83. Garner), Onana (73. Maupay) McNeil, Calvert-Lewin (83. Simms), Iwobi.
Assemblies:
Pope Targett (C) (68. Burn), Boatman, Schr., Trippier Willock (87. Anderson), Guimaraes, S. Longstaff (74. Isaac) Joelinton, C. Wilson (87. A. Gordon), Almirn (68). Murphy).
Nhradnci:
Begovi N. Patterson, Mina, Coady, T. Davies, D. Gray.
Nhradnci:
Dbravka Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie.
lut cards:
40. Onana, 90+5. Good luck
lut cards:
53. Targett
Decision: Marriner Perry, Greenhalgh.
Gly:
56. Further
79. Son Hung-min
Gly:
7. Sancho
44. Rashford
Assemblies:
Forster Romero, Dier, Lenglet Porro (77. Danjuma), Skipp, Hjbjerg, Perii (77. B. Davies I), Richardson (61. Kulusevski), Son Hung-min (87. Tanganga) Kane (C).
Assemblies:
de Gea Wan-Bissaka (71. Malacia), Lindelf, Shaw, Dalot Casemiro, Eriksen (61. Fred) Antony (71. Weghorst), Fernandes (C), Sancho (61. Martial) Rashford.
Nhradnci:
Austin Moura, Mundle, D. Sanchez, P. Sarr.
Nhradnci:
Butland Field, Pellistri, Sabitzer, B. Williams.
lut cards:
41. Hjbjerg
lut cards:
43. Wan-Bissaka, 59. Lindelf
Decision: Taylor Beswick, nun
Poet divk: 61 586