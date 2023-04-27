Home » Tottenham drew with United, Newcastle beat Everton
Tottenham drew with United, Newcastle beat Everton

Jadon Sancho from Manchester made his way to the cup, he was held back by Cristian Romero and Son Hung-min from Tottenham.


| Photo: AP

CLUB Z V R P S B
1. Arsenal 33 23 6 4 78:38 75
2. Manchester City 31 23 4 4 82:29 73
3. Newcastle 32 17 11 4 58:26 62
4. Manchester United 31 18 6 7 48:39 60
5. Tottenham 33 16 6 11 60:53 54
6. Aston Villa 33 16 6 11 46:41 54
7. Liverpool 32 15 8 9 61:39 53
8. Brighton 30 14 7 9 55:40 49
9. Brentford 33 11 14 8 50:43 47
10. Fulham 32 13 6 13 44:43 45
11. Chelsea 32 10 9 13 30:35 39
12. Crystal Palace 33 9 10 14 31:42 37
13. Wolverhampton 33 10 7 16 29:44 37
14. Bournemouth 33 10 6 17 32:63 36
15. West Ham United 32 9 7 16 34:43 34
16. Leeds 33 7 9 17 42:63 30
17. Nottingham 33 7 9 17 29:60 30
18. Leicester 33 8 5 20 44:57 29
19. Everton 33 6 10 17 25:50 28
20. Southampton 33 6 6 21 27:57 24


Anglick Premier League

33rd round 27/04/2023 20:45

Assemblies:
McCarthy Walker-Peters, Bednarek, aleta-Car, Perraud (36. Maitland-Niles) Elyounoussi (61. S. Armstrong), Ward-Prowse (C) (46. Lyanco), Lavia, A. Armstrong (76. Sulemana) Walcott (61. C. Adams), Alcaraz.

Assemblies:
N. Neto (C) Senesi (68. Zabarnyj), Mepham, Kelly Viña, Rothwell, Lerma, Tavernier (78. A. Smith) Christie, Billing (90+3. Ouattara) Solanke (90+3. Moore).

Nhradnci:
Bazunu Aribo, Djenepo, Mara.

Nhradnci:
Travers Anthony, Brooks, L. Cook, Semenyo.

lut cards:

lut cards:

65. Senesi, 77. Lerma, 86. Viña

Decision: England Cook, Robathan

Click on the online report


Anglick Premier League

33rd round 27/04/2023 20:45

Gly:

80. McNeil

Gly:

28. C. Wilson
72. Joelinton
75. C. Wilson
81. Murphy

Assemblies:
Pickford (C) Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey A. Doucour, Gueye (83. Garner), Onana (73. Maupay) McNeil, Calvert-Lewin (83. Simms), Iwobi.

Assemblies:
Pope Targett (C) (68. Burn), Boatman, Schr., Trippier Willock (87. Anderson), Guimaraes, S. Longstaff (74. Isaac) Joelinton, C. Wilson (87. A. Gordon), Almirn (68). Murphy).

Nhradnci:
Begovi N. Patterson, Mina, Coady, T. Davies, D. Gray.

Nhradnci:
Dbravka Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie.

lut cards:

40. Onana, 90+5. Good luck

lut cards:

53. Targett

Decision: Marriner Perry, Greenhalgh.

Click on the online report


Anglick Premier League

33rd round 27/04/2023 21:15

Gly:

56. Further
79. Son Hung-min

Gly:

7. Sancho
44. Rashford

Assemblies:
Forster Romero, Dier, Lenglet Porro (77. Danjuma), Skipp, Hjbjerg, Perii (77. B. Davies I), Richardson (61. Kulusevski), Son Hung-min (87. Tanganga) Kane (C).

Assemblies:
de Gea Wan-Bissaka (71. Malacia), Lindelf, Shaw, Dalot Casemiro, Eriksen (61. Fred) Antony (71. Weghorst), Fernandes (C), Sancho (61. Martial) Rashford.

Nhradnci:
Austin Moura, Mundle, D. Sanchez, P. Sarr.

Nhradnci:
Butland Field, Pellistri, Sabitzer, B. Williams.

lut cards:

41. Hjbjerg

lut cards:

43. Wan-Bissaka, 59. Lindelf

Decision: Taylor Beswick, nun

Poet divk: 61 586

Click on the online report

See also  Soffia Goggia wins for the 4th time

