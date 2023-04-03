Ten minutes later, the English striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot (68th) and the Spurs seemed to have done the hardest part. But Everton kept trying, he saw Lucas Moura sent off just minutes after coming on (88th) and, in the process, he equalized on this unstoppable missile, which left Hugo Lloris unresponsive (90th). Thanks to this fourth game in a row without defeat, Everton is no longer relegated. Tottenham, he lost two more points at the end of the match, as he had done in Southampton (3-3), a scenario which had angered Antonio Conte and then his departure from the club a week ago.