Tottenham drop two points to Everton but return to top 4

Tottenham drop two points to Everton but return to top 4

It was a disappointing match for a long time but the emotions were reserved for the end, when Everton equalized against Tottenham with a superb strike from Michael Keane, in front of a crowd at Goodison Park drunk with happiness, he who had never stopped believe in. There was reason to doubt, however, since the Toffees had been reduced to ten since the 58th minute and a guilty gesture from Abdoulaye Doucouré, who put his hand in Harry Kane’s face.

Ten minutes later, the English striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot (68th) and the Spurs seemed to have done the hardest part. But Everton kept trying, he saw Lucas Moura sent off just minutes after coming on (88th) and, in the process, he equalized on this unstoppable missile, which left Hugo Lloris unresponsive (90th). Thanks to this fourth game in a row without defeat, Everton is no longer relegated. Tottenham, he lost two more points at the end of the match, as he had done in Southampton (3-3), a scenario which had angered Antonio Conte and then his departure from the club a week ago.

The Italian has been replaced on the bench by his loyal assistant, Cristian Stellini, but the problems remain much the same for Spurs, who are conceding too many goals and will be waiting feverishly for the late games of Newcastle and Manchester United, Wednesday. They are fourth on goal difference on Monday night, but their standings hang by a thread.

