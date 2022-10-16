Tottenham striker and Brazil international Richarlison suffered a calf injury against Everton on Saturday and had to be substituted.

The Brazilian suffered an early injury in the second half of the Premier League game against his old club and had to undergo medical treatment before being replaced by Yves Bisuma in the 52nd minute. Richardson did not return to the bench when he left the field, but went straight down the tunnel.

With the World Cup approaching, the attacker hopes his injury will not be too serious. The 25-year-old is vying for a place in Brazil’s squad next month and looks increasingly likely to take on a starting role before the injury.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil about the injury, Richarlison shed tears, saying: “It’s a little hard to say because it’s so close to my dream (the World Cup). It’s a little hard to say because it away from my dream[世界杯]implementation is very close. I have suffered a similar injury once, but I hope to heal as soon as possible. The last time I was at Everton, I was out for about two months. “

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte said after the game: “We don’t know, we hope it’s not that serious, he has a problem with his calf. He will have an MRI tomorrow to find out the situation and we hope it’s not serious.”

Conte is hoping that Richarlison’s injury is not serious so he can field the big man for the game against Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 19. However, the head coach admitted after the game that things were not looking good for that match.