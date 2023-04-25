Tottenham fired interim coach Stellini after the debacle in Newcastle

“Cristian stepped up at a difficult time in our season and I want to thank him for the professionalism he and his team have shown during such a challenging time,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in an official statement.

Former assistant Ryan Mason will now take over as head coach. The 31-year-old coach should remain in office until the end of the season, the management of the London club will continue to search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

Tottenham have sacked interim coach Cristian Stellini after 6-1 defeat against Newcastle. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Former Antonio Conte assistant set to leave the club after internal meeting at Spurs in the morning. pic.twitter.com/Z3xvXA2reK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2023