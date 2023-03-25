Arsenal continued their Women’s Super League title challenge with north London derby success at Tottenham.
First-half goals from Stina Blackstenius and Caitlin Foord set the Gunners on course for victory.
Tottenham’s Bethany England pulled one back from the penalty spot as Spurs looked to mount a fightback.
But Foord, Kim Little and Frida Maanum extended Arsenal’s tally to five after the break as they strolled to an easy win.
The victory moves Arsenal alongside Manchester United in the WSL, with both clubs two points behind Chelsea having played a game more.
Manchester United host West Ham United at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Korpela
- 29Neville
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 6Harrop
- 14Bizet Ildhusøy
- 25SummanenSubstituted forGrahamat 67′minutes
- 15JamesBooked at 69mins
- 23Ayane
- 19England
- 24SpenceSubstituted forGiveat 88′minutes
Substitutes
- 8Give
- 9Karczewska
- 13But
- 16Graham

- 22Spencer
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 14D’Angelo
- 16MaritzSubstituted forWienroitherat 67′minutes
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben Moy
- 15McCabe
- 12MaanumSubstituted forCoolat 82′minutes
- 10Little
- 13WältiSubstituted forCarvalho Souzaat 67′minutes
- 21Pelova
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forTaylorat 82′minutes
- 19FordSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 77′minutesSubstituted forat 87′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 5Beattie
- 17Fast
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 22Cool
- 26Wienroither
- 27Taylor
Live Text
Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Arsenal Women 5.
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Arsenal Women 5.
Foul by Jodie Taylor (Arsenal Women).
Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kathrine Kühl (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt saved. Kathrine Kühl (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Cho So-Hyun replaces Drew Spence.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Gio Queiroz went off injured after Arsenal Women had used all subs.
Delay in match because of an injury Gio Queiroz (Arsenal Women).
Attempt saved. Gio Queiroz (Arsenal Women) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jodie Taylor replaces Stina Blackstenius.
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Kathrine Kühl replaces Frida Maanum.
Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Kit Graham.
Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Gio Queiroz (Arsenal Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.