Arsenal are now two points behind league leaders Chelsea with a game more played

Arsenal continued their Women’s Super League title challenge with north London derby success at Tottenham.

First-half goals from Stina Blackstenius and Caitlin Foord set the Gunners on course for victory.

Tottenham’s Bethany England pulled one back from the penalty spot as Spurs looked to mount a fightback.

But Foord, Kim Little and Frida Maanum extended Arsenal’s tally to five after the break as they strolled to an easy win.

The victory moves Arsenal alongside Manchester United in the WSL, with both clubs two points behind Chelsea having played a game more.

Manchester United host West Ham United at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

