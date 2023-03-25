Home Sports Tottenham Hotspur 1-5 Arsenal: Gunners maintain title by thrashing Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur 1-5 Arsenal: Gunners maintain title by thrashing Spurs

Arsenal are now two points behind league leaders Chelsea with a game more played

Arsenal continued their Women’s Super League title challenge with north London derby success at Tottenham.

First-half goals from Stina Blackstenius and Caitlin Foord set the Gunners on course for victory.

Tottenham’s Bethany England pulled one back from the penalty spot as Spurs looked to mount a fightback.

But Foord, Kim Little and Frida Maanum extended Arsenal’s tally to five after the break as they strolled to an easy win.

The victory moves Arsenal alongside Manchester United in the WSL, with both clubs two points behind Chelsea having played a game more.

Manchester United host West Ham United at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Korpela
  • 29Neville
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 14Bizet IldhusøySubstituted forGod bless youat 79′minutes
  • 25SummanenSubstituted forGrahamat 67′minutes
  • 15JamesBooked at 69mins
  • 23Ayane
  • 19England
  • 24SpenceSubstituted forGiveat 88′minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Give
  • 9Karczewska
  • 13But
  • 16Graham
  • 18God bless you
  • 22Spencer

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 14D’Angelo
  • 16MaritzSubstituted forWienroitherat 67′minutes
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben Moy
  • 15McCabe
  • 12MaanumSubstituted forCoolat 82′minutes
  • 10Little
  • 13WältiSubstituted forCarvalho Souzaat 67′minutes
  • 21Pelova
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forTaylorat 82′minutes
  • 19FordSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 77′minutesSubstituted forat 87′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 5Beattie
  • 17Fast
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 22Cool
  • 26Wienroither
  • 27Taylor

Live Text

