Tottenham owner Joe Lewis: ‘No one can ever see that’

Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis faces insider trading charges in the US That can have consequences for Lewis – but also for the club.

The Tottenham team is on a tour of Asia and is currently in Singapore. But the 5-1 win in the friendly against Lion City Sailors, Singapore’s runners-up and participants in the Asian Champions League, quickly faded into the background on Wednesday (07/26/2023). Because on the other side of the planet, Tottenham’s owner, Joe Lewis, was faced with big problems. He faces charges of insider trading in stocks in the US.

Prosecutor: “It’s fraud. And it’s against the law”

New York’s Southern District Attorney Damian Williams accused Lewis of a “scheme of brazen insider trading”. Lewis has had access to corporate boardrooms and has repeatedly provided information to people close to him, which is said to have generated millions of dollars in profits from trading stocks.

“None of this was necessary, Joe Lewis is a wealthy man,” the prosecutor said. “He used inside information to reward his employees or shower gifts on his friends and lovers,” Williams continued. “It’s classic corporate corruption. It’s fraud. And it’s against the law.”

Lewis denies the allegations. His defense said the prosecution had made a “serious misjudgment” that Lewis was a man of “impeccable integrity.” Lewis, whose fortune is estimated at six billion euros according to Forbes magazine, appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. He was released on $300 million bail.

WhatsApp chat: “Nobody can ever see this”

Significant sums of money are mentioned in the indictment. A friend of Lewis’s is said to have made $849,000 in insider trading. Another example: Lewis reportedly loaned two pilots of his private plane $500,000 each to buy shares in a company “as soon as possible”. The prosecution quoted from a messenger chat: “The conversation is encrypted, everything is fine. Nobody can ever see that.”

Lewis now faces multiple counts of investment fraud and conspiracy between 2013 and 2021. The maximum penalty for some of the offenses is 25 years in prison.

The rules: Corruption leads to the exclusion of owners

According to the BBC, Tottenham Hotspur said “the legal matter” does not affect the club. But the rules of the Premier League, which were tightened in March, state that a person “must be barred from working as an owner if there is a conviction for corruption”. So are Tottenham up for sale if their owner is convicted?

Tottenham’s exact ownership is complex. The majority owner of the club with 85 percent of the shares is the British investment company ENIC, which is registered in the Bahamas. This company was once founded by Joe Lewis. He also owns the investment group Tavistock, which in turn owns 70.6 percent of the shares in ENIC. Tottenham’s club president Daniel Levy and his family own the remaining 29.4 percent.

Daniel Levy, President of Tottenham Hotspur

Change in company register – who owns Tottenham?

Lewis had himself removed from the UK Register of Commerce as the person controlling Tottenham in October 2022. The club is now officially controlled by a lawyer and a financial manager from the Bahamas. That also has something to do with Lewis’ age of 86, the club will inevitably have to change hands at some point. So while Lewis is the key person in reality, technically the club doesn’t even belong to him.

Questions could still come. Shareholder information on Tottenham’s website states: A family trust, attributable to certain members of Joe Lewis’ family, “ultimately owns 70.12 per cent of the share capital of ENIC”. Tottenham recently reported a possible takeover from Singapore and Qatar. However, an investor from Qatar is now trying to buy Manchester United.

Lewis reportedly instructed the President to take action on Kane

Lewis plays a role in Harry Kane’s potential transfer to Bayern Munich. Kane’s contract expires in 2024, in a year he would be free. Lewis is said to have instructed Tottenham President Daniel Levy to sell Kane if he does not want to extend his contract.

However, the transfer market among the top clubs is currently somewhat at a standstill when it comes to strikers. Kylian Mbappé’s future depends on which club will have which funds available and when. Kane’s options alongside Bayern Munich could therefore also be Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane

What insider trading is and why it’s illegal

Insider trading is when someone uses secret information from publicly traded companies for personal gain. Insider information can be, for example, personnel changes, technological developments or takeover bids. Those who know this in advance can trade their shares accordingly before anyone else knows.

The use of information in trading is prohibited because it can lead to disadvantages for other market participants who only have publicly accessible information. This makes market manipulation possible. Insider trading is also a criminal offense in the European Union.

Lewis bought Tottenham in 2001 – and hasn’t won much so far

Lewis took over Tottenham in 2001. There were few sporting successes. The club under Lewis only won the League Cup in 2008. In 2019, ‘Spurs’ had a particularly successful period when they reached the final of the Champions League, but lost there 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

He laid a foundation for the future: the club tore down White Hart Lane and built a new stadium for more than 62,000 fans. Initially, 400 million pounds were estimated for the construction, in the end it cost around one billion pounds. But this leaves the club with a high debt of £600m and will also have to forego European revenue next season for the first time since 2009 because the team was only eighth in the table.

Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium

