Tottenham part ways with caretaker manager

Tottenham Hotspur fired the interim coach after less than a month. Cristian Stellini has been released after Sunday’s 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

Antonio Conte’s former assistant only took up the post at the end of March after Conte was fired. For the time being, a previous co-trainer takes over at the Premier League club with ex-player Ryan Mason.

Fifth-placed Tottenham lost crucial ground in the fight for Champions League spots with the defeat by Newcastle. The Londoners are also looking for a sports director after separating from Fabio Paratici.

