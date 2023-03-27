Home Sports Tottenham part ways with coach Conte
Sports

Tottenham part ways with coach Conte

by admin
Tottenham part ways with coach Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with head coach Antonio Conte. This was announced by the English Premier League club on Sunday evening. The 53-year-old Italian left the club “by mutual consent,” said the fourth-placed player.

For the remainder of the season, conte’s previous assistant, Cristian Stellini, who previously represented his compatriot after a gallbladder operation, will take over as head coach. He will be joined by Ryan Mason as assistant head coach. Conte had recently caused a stir with criticism of the team and club. A possible separation was already in the offing.

“We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future,” Tottenham said on their website. “We still have ten Premier League games to go and we’re fighting for a place in the Champions League. We all have to pull together,” said Tottenham President Daniel Levy. Everyone has to make an effort to ensure that for the club and its loyal fans.

See also  Tokyo Olympics, the Olympic torch started from Fukushima - Olympics

You may also like

MotoGP Portugal, the season kicks off from Portimao....

The first provincial small basketball club elite competition...

Sparta – Třinec 0:3, Třinec zeroed out Sparta,...

The Cammino di Oropa in Biella, 4 stages...

Schwab in Punta Cana Behind

Serie B Old Wild West 2022/23 – Matchday...

The national football team has been hit one...

Scaroni in the United Nations Building: ‘About 200...

Blašková ruled among women – Sport.cz

zero emission biofuel – breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy