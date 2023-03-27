Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with head coach Antonio Conte. This was announced by the English Premier League club on Sunday evening. The 53-year-old Italian left the club “by mutual consent,” said the fourth-placed player.

For the remainder of the season, conte’s previous assistant, Cristian Stellini, who previously represented his compatriot after a gallbladder operation, will take over as head coach. He will be joined by Ryan Mason as assistant head coach. Conte had recently caused a stir with criticism of the team and club. A possible separation was already in the offing.

“We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future,” Tottenham said on their website. “We still have ten Premier League games to go and we’re fighting for a place in the Champions League. We all have to pull together,” said Tottenham President Daniel Levy. Everyone has to make an effort to ensure that for the club and its loyal fans.