Tottenham sign Switzerland defender Luana Buhler from Hoffenheim on two-year deal

Tottenham sign Switzerland defender Luana Buhler from Hoffenheim on two-year deal

Luana Buhler played for Switzerland during the Women’s Euros in England last year and is in their World Cup squad

Women’s Super League side Tottenham have signed Switzerland defender Luana Buhler from Hoffenheim.

The 27-year-old will join Spurs on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance and work permit.

Buhler began her professional career with Swiss side FC Zurich and made her senior debut in 2017-18 before joining Hoffenheim at the end of that season..

The centre-half played in the Champions League for both clubs and became Hoffenheim captain.

She has made 40 appearances for Switzerland and has been named in their squad for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which starts on 20 July.

