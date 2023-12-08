Home » Tottenham – West Ham 1:2, West Ham turned the derby around with Souček and Coufal and won on Tottenham’s pitch
Tottenham – West Ham 1:2, West Ham turned the derby around with Souček and Coufal and won on Tottenham’s pitch

At the same time, Spurs were better in the first half and took the lead in the 11th minute thanks to Cristiano Romero’s header from a corner. In addition, visiting captain Kurt Zouma almost scored an own goal shortly before the break, but his defensive effort was stopped by the post.

In the 52nd minute, West Ham equalized when Mohammed Kudus’ shot bounced happily to Jarrod Bowen. Bowen became the third player in Premier League history to score in seven consecutive away games. Robin van Persie (9) and Sergio Agüero (7) did it before him.

The decisive goal was scored in the 72nd minute by James Ward-Prowse after a mix-up in the home defense which saw Destiny Udogia slot home weakly. Ward-Prowse first hit the post before slotting his own shot into an empty net.

Everton beat Newcastle 3-0 to leave the relegation zone they fell to in November after being deducted 10 points for breaching financial rules. United, who are missing twelve players through injury, remain seventh in the table.

Everton decided to win over the Champions League participant thanks to goals in the final quarter of an hour. The Liverpool team took advantage of the mistakes of the English national defender Kieran Trippier, who lost the ball twice on the right side, and Dwight McNeil in the 79th minute and Abdoulaye Doucouré in the 86th minute ended the action with shots into the Martin Dúbravka net. Portuguese striker Beto sealed the win for the home side in the sixth set minute with the first goal in the Premier League.

Newcastle have thus lost five matches this season, as well as in the whole of last year, when they finished fourth. After their third win in four games, Everton moved up to seventeenth place, a point above the relegation zone, which includes newcomers Luton, Burnley and Sheffield.

Anglická fotbalová liga – 15. kolo:Everton – Newcastle 3:0 (79. McNeil, 86. Doucouré, 90.+6 Beto),Tottenham – West Ham 1:2 (11. Romero – 52. Bowen, 74. Ward-Prowse)1.Arsenal15113133:14362.Liverpool15104134:14343.Aston Villa15102334:20324.Manchester City1593336:17305.Tottenham1583429:22276.Manchester United1590618:18277.Newcastle1582532:17268.Brighton1574432:27259.West Ham1573526:252410.Chelsea1554626:241911.Brentford1554623:211912.Fulham1553721:261813.Wolverhampton1553720:251814.Crystal Palace1544714:211615.Bournemouth1544718:301616.Nottingham1534816:271317.Everton1562718:201018.Luton15231016:30919.Burnley15211215:33720.Sheffield United15121211:415

Note: Everton lost 10 points as a penalty for breaching financial rules.

