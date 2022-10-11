After all, life is also marked by small movements. If we talk about Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, the distancing of the heart is well known. It is no coincidence that it will also be further sanctioned by the first hearing next Friday in court. But then there is also a geographical distance. And if the couple continues to live together separately at home – a living oxymoron – in the seven hundred square meters of their life (different entrances, different lives), now geography also wants its part.

Moving in sight

—

For days it has been written that the former Roma captain wants to buy another house in the northern area of ​​the capital (Vigna Clara) to be closer to Noemi Bocchi, his new girlfriend. Now it is Ilary’s turn, who instead is thinking of buying a house not in another Roman neighborhood, but in Milan, although she too (like Francesco) has as her first thought the care of her children. Purchase for sentimental reasons? It is not known, but for sure, given that his work commitments have the Lombard capital as a focal point, to allow himself to have a less wandering life in hotels. The question is a must: will new homes be enough to soothe the troubles of the heart?