Pupone’s friend revealed other background on the couple on a radio program: “She came back from Milan and always had a devil for hair, I don’t know how they managed to go on for 20 years”
Alex Nuccetelli, a friend of the former couple Totti-Blasi, but above all of the Pupone, continues to reveal details about the end of the story between the former Roma flag and the showgirl: “That Ilary no longer felt love was quite evident – he told the program Turchesando on Radio Cusano – An example: in the first months Francesco told me that he was returning from Milan and always said he had a headache. I don’t know how they managed to continue another 20 years “. Then Nuccetelli explains: “If you go home and your wife always has a devil in her hair, for years, I consider it legitimate to think of rebuilding a life elsewhere. Then everyone goes on for their own life and does it for the good of sons”.
He also seems worried about his friend Francesco: “It is a complicated phase, it is not a beautiful moment. Their separation seems a tragedy. There are frictions. The lawyers will have to do their part and they themselves must try to get a hand on conscience. If it had depended on Francesco, this story would not have ended. You can also take an escapade but his heart would have always remained faithful only to the family “.
November 14 – 21:51
