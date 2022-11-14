Alex Nuccetelli, a friend of the former couple Totti-Blasi, but above all of the Pupone, continues to reveal details about the end of the story between the former Roma flag and the showgirl: “That Ilary no longer felt love was quite evident – he told the program Turchesando on Radio Cusano – An example: in the first months Francesco told me that he was returning from Milan and always said he had a headache. I don’t know how they managed to continue another 20 years “. Then Nuccetelli explains: “If you go home and your wife always has a devil in her hair, for years, I consider it legitimate to think of rebuilding a life elsewhere. Then everyone goes on for their own life and does it for the good of sons”.