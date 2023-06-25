Totti: ‘Going back to Rome? Who wouldn’t like it. Mourinho a great

Great show in Orlando, where a match was staged that saw old glories and today’s champions take the field. Among these also Dybala who, with a green-and-gold shirt, found himself playing alongside former Roma players Cafu and Aldair. And then Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Valderrama, Ronaldo, Okocha…

EVERYONE TRY SCAVETTO

A bit of Rome also in that technical gesture, the “Totti-style spoon”, tried out during the evening by several players. This is how Vinicius jr scores, on an assist from Ronaldinho, then Cafu imitates him, bypassing the goalkeeper in the same way

