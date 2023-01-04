Listen to the audio version of the article

The former champion of Rome and the Italian national team Francesco Totti would have been repeatedly watched by the risk management unit of the Bank of Italy for some money movements attributable to his passion for gambling. This was revealed by the newspaper la Verità which also reconstructs the history of the transfers of the former Giallorossi footballer, who has been struggling in recent months with the complex separation from his ex-wife, showgirl Ilary Blasi. And precisely the love for the green table, according to the newspaper, would be one of the reasons for the disagreement within what until a few years ago was the most beautiful couple in our show-biz.

The latest survey would concern an 80 thousand euro non-interest bearing loan made by Totti to a pensioner from Anzio, whose account would be jointly owned by his daughter, an employee of the company Sport e Salute who, in turn, would have transferred the amount to the account shared with the husband. The latter, an employee of the Ministry of the Interior considered to be in close relations with Pupone, would then have transferred the amount back to his own account fed “by domestic transfers from companies operating in the online betting sector”.

Five bank checks and a wire transfer from Totti would go back to 2020 made out to the Société financière et d’encaissement (Sfe) based in Monte Carlo for 1.305 million euros, to finance the days spent at the casino of the former Roma number 10. Then one of 300 thousand euros “in favor of the United London services limited company, connected with the London casino” and another of 200 thousand “in favor of the Belco company, apparently connected with the Las Vegas casino”.