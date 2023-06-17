Totti jr possible hit of Frosinone Primavera – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FROSINONE, JUNE 16 – This morning Francesco Totti and his son Cristian visited the San Bernardo Institute which is located in the complex of the Cistercian abbey of Casamari in Veroli. The trip would be aimed at defining a boarding school in which to settle Cristian Totti in the event of his transfer to the Primavera side of Frosinone Calcio.



The Primavera team of Frosinone is back from two positive seasons: the promotion to the top flight won a year ago has now been followed by a year closed in tenth place with 47 points, mathematical salvation conquered with 9 games to spare and the playoffs chased up to the third last. This year, Napoli with the Scudetto and Udinese were relegated from this tournament. Cristian Totti is a footballer born in 2005, plays as a striker and is registered in the Roma youth team with which he is linked at least until 30 June. Dal Frosinone neither confirm nor deny the hypothesis of an engagement for Totti Jr.



The college of Casamari was born in 1898 on the initiative of the monastic community, in 1960 it obtained the equivalent of the gymnasium and in ’68 that of the high school; since 2002 it has been a private school. (HANDLE).

