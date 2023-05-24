Totti: “Me at dinner with Spalletti? After the summer…”.

“If Spalletti leaves Naples, will he have more time to go to dinner with me? After the summer, yes, because I’m busy in the summer, I’m on vacation…”. So Francesco Totti, legend of Rome, on the sidelines of the Padel Cup, organized by Lega Serie A in Rome in the ‘Il Baiardo’ sports center, on the occasion of the Frecciarossa Italian Cup final scheduled for tonight. “The 10 points taken away from Juve? I can’t judge what happenedif they took away 10 points, something wrong has been done – continues Totti – The penalty reopens the Champions League discussion a bit for all the teams in the race, now we will need to be good at playing the last two games at their best”.

“Will Mourinho stay at Roma? I don’t know. Before I was more confident, now a little less. Have I talked to him? Yes, but not about this.” Word of Francesco Totti, on the sidelines of the Padel Cup. “Land Josè’s jokes on the transfer market made with 7 million? He’s the Roma coach and he can say what he wants, if he made this joke it is because it is the truth. After such a ‘synthetic’ market, being able to reach the Champions League would be an incredible achievement.”

Totti also comments on the form of Paulo Dybala, Giallorossi star: “He’s a top player, a player who made the difference wherever he went. Let’s hope he can recover for the Europa League final. How do you beat Sevilla? I’ve never played against them, I don’t know, but it’s a team that has often reached the Europa League final, they know how to manage it.” Closing on the final of the Italian Cup: “Inter are favourites, but there’s always new things on the pitch. They’re very excited, they want to take home the trophy, but Fiorentina can put them in difficulty. Both arrive at the top.”