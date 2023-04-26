Totti-Spalletti at Le Iene, peace in sight? «But first he has more important things to do: the Scudetto»-breaking latest news

Of sports editorial team

The former Giallorossi number 10 replies remotely to the coach who trains him in Rome, in favor of a clarifying meeting: We will do it because it pleases both, said the Tuscan coach, who is about to win the championship with Napoli



Technical tests of thawing between Francesco Totti and Luciano Spalletti, the former Roma coach who should complete the feat of winning the Scudetto at the helm of Napoli over the weekend. Six years after the quarrel between the captain and the coach, he returned to coaching the Giallorossi in 2016 often leaving the 40-year-old star player on the bench (hence the breakup: I would like respect for what I have given to this club, so it’s not good, for me and for the team Totti said in an interview with Tg1 which opened up the distance with the coach, followed by the very severe judgment of his then wife Ilary Blasi in the Gazzetta: Spalletti little man), the peace between the two would seem closer. The envoy of Le Iene, the program of Italia 1, snatched the promise of a clarifying meeting.

Spalletti had already been intercepted on the occasion of the delivery of the Enzo Bearzot National Award at the end of March, opening the scenario for a clarifying meeting with the former Giallorossi number 10: This thing will certainly be done because it pleases both of us, said the Tuscan coach. At that point the message was reported to Totti, pinched by Le Iene on a scooter on the Roman roads together with his new partner Noemi Bocchi. Now he has more important things, he has to win a Scudetto!, Francesco said between jokes. Maybe at Easter (already past, ndr) or next year …. In short, even if the captain does not burn with desire, the answer is not negative. Only the date between the two remains to be fixed. See also From Spain: according to the Swiss Ministry of Justice, Uefa and Fifa cannot punish Super League clubs