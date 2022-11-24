CASTLE OF AGONA

The first edition of the international touchtennis tournament “Eurosup and Elmo Cup” was held in Castello d’Agogna over the weekend, organized by Bonomi, the historic hockey club, which in recent times has also equipped itself to host padel and indeed touchtennis competitions – a sport similar to tennis which, however, takes place on a smaller court – in your own sports centre.

The tournament was attended by thirty-two players from all over Italy, but also from Croatia, France and Germany. «It was a busy day, but one that gave us great satisfaction both on an organizational and personal level. Touchtennis is a really fun sport, a form of tennis that is in some ways easier to learn and therefore more accessible to everyone which, due to its simplicity, is able to reduce the gap between great tennis players and amateurs – comments the mayor of Castello d’Agogna and manager of Bonomi, William Grivel -. The winner, the young master Schmelzer is proof that this discipline can be experienced not only as an alternative to tennis, but also played in parallel. As mayor I am happy and proud that, in addition to hockey, now our small center can also make itself known for this new discipline”.

The tournament was won by the Veronese tennis master Steven Schmelzer who beat Marco Catalano 4-0 – 4-1 in the final. In the doubles then it was once again Schmelzer who triumphed, this time paired with Stefano Pepe, beating the home duo formed by William Grivel and Paolo Mazzucco. Instead, it was Grivel himself who won the consolation tournament by beating Mattia Ristic from Verona. «It was a beautiful day, impeccably organized by the friends of the Bonomi club – comments the manager of Touchtennis Italia, Sergio Errico – Touchtennis is growing more every day in terms of number of practitioners and we are happy that it is being promoted in Lomellina as well actively”.alberto colli franzone