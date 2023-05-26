Tough fight for Europe. Bohemka saved herself last year, now after 36 years she is attacking cups

The end of the league season of the highest Czech football competition is approaching. While the title holder has already been decided, there is still a tight battle for fourth place, which guarantees qualification for the European Conference League. The starting position is much better for Bohemians, who have a lead of two points on fifth-placed Slovácko and could see Europe after 36 long years. “I believe that Bohemka deserves it considering what she has been through over the years,” says Jan Rajnoch, football expert and former active player, in the football program Přímák.

