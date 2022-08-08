Xi’an News Network News Obstacle running will be harder and more tiring to practice. This is a sport that requires high willpower. In the 3000-meter obstacle course of the Men’s Group A of the Provincial Games on the 8th, Xi’an player Li Xiaochao showed his true character as a tough guy, and finally easily won the championship with 9 minutes, 43.24 seconds.

Li Xiaochao was very excited after the competition, after all, this gold medal has condensed a lot of sweat, “I am 18 years old this year, and I come from Xi’an Sports School. I practiced race walking for a year, and practiced obstacle races for five years. Later, I got good results in obstacle races. I started to focus on this project. I entered the provincial team last year, won the championship in the provincial competition, and also won the gold medal this year, which is a dream come true! In fact, the whole preparation period was very hard, before we ran a lot of 3000-meter obstacle courses, this time preparing for the competition During the winter training, I practiced very well. In the summer training, considering that Diyulin is a bit high for the Provincial Games, I went to the plateau to practice for a month in advance. I am very satisfied with my results today. Although I have achieved good results, it is not enough. Continue to practice hard!” Li Xiaochao said.

From the perspective of the entire competition process, Li Xiaochao does have certain advantages in this project, and winning the championship is better than “walking in the courtyard”. Speaking of his disciples, Zhang Ronglong, the track and field coach of the youth team of the Xi’an National Team, said: “Li Xiaochao was selected from Baqiao 34 in 2019 to practice middle and long distance running with me. For the 17th National Games of the province, we have been preparing for four years. Lanzhou training, because the altitude and climate there are close to Yulin, it can be said that we are bound to win this gold medal. In fact, this team member’s ability and skills are relatively good, so he won the championship, it is reasonable to say that it is not a problem to hit the first-level athletes , but today we have to press the competition. After all, there will be other events tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Our goal is to be the champion. Today, we must prevent injuries and prevent fatigue. This child can endure hardship and has strong ability. The next step is to develop to a higher level. This year There will be national competitions in September, and after the provincial games, we will prepare for the national competitions.”

Xi’an Newspaper All Media Reporter Wang Rui