For ÖFB team player Sarah Zadrazil and FC Bayern, the semifinals of the German soccer cup brought a bitter home defeat against VfL Wolfsburg. In the duel between the first and second in the league, the hosts went down 0:5 (0:2) on Saturday, Zadrazil played through.

Wolfsburg’s opponent in the final will be determined on Sunday between RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg (Annabel Schasching, Lisa Kolb).