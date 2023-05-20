Toulon beats Glasgow and wins the Challenge Cup, the final of the Champions League on Saturday

At the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Toulon clearly beat Glasgow 43-19 in the final of the Challenge Cup. Sergio Parisse thus won the second Challenge of his career, also scoring a try. The Champions Cup final is scheduled for Saturday 20 May, on the Leinster and La Rochelle pitches: match live at 5.45 pm on Sky Sport Arena

The best of great European rugby at club level is on Sky and streamed on NOW with the Heineken Champions Cup and the European Challenge Cup who live the final act of this edition, the most important one, that of the f it was both at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, in Ireland. The first trophy to be awarded is the Challenge Cup: Sergio Parisse’s Toulon overwhelmed Glasgow 43-19 . The Italian player with the most international caps also had the satisfaction of scoring a try, helping to win the second Challenge of his career.

Champions Cup final on Saturday

Saturday 20 May the most awaited final, that of Champions Cupwhich will face the French de La Rochelle, holders of the trophy, and the Irish of the Leinster. It’s the same final as the last edition, with the Irish obviously hoping for a different outcome, playing practically at home. Live at 17.45, always on Sky Sport Arena and NOW. Not only Champions and Challenge Cups on Sky, but also the Super Rugby, the spectacular tournament in the southern hemisphere, which will host the thirteenth day matches over the weekend. On Saturday, on the same channels, it will be possible to follow the all-New Zealand challenge between Chiefs and Hurricanes, broadcast live at 9.05am.