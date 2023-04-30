Home » Toulouse FC wins French Cup with Schützenfest
Toulouse FC wins French Cup with Schützenfest

Toulouse FC wins French Cup with Schützenfest

Dhe FC Toulouse won the French Football Cup for the first time with a shooting match. The Ligue 1 promoted team clearly won the final at the Stade de France 5-1 (4-0) against defending champions FC Nantes. It was the biggest final win since St. Etienne’s 5-0 win in 1970 – also against Nantes.

In front of 78,000 spectators, Logan Costa (4th/10th) and Thijs Dallinga (23rd/31st) ensured the highest half-time lead in the history of the French Cup finals. After the connection by Ludovic Blas (75./penalty), Zakaria Aboukhlal (79.) put the final point.

Toulouse will therefore take part in the group stage of the Europa League next season. For the club, it was the first major title in the club’s history from a purely legal point of view – the cup winner of the same name from 1957 has nothing to do with today’s FC Toulouse. Record winner Paris St. Germain had already failed in the round of 16 at Olympique Marseille.

unions fail

Meanwhile, on the fringes of the final, the unions failed in their attempt to use the final to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms. At a prearranged moment at the Stade de France, only a few whistles could be heard from the spectators, some of whom also showed red cards against the reform.


Red card for pension reform: only isolated protests against Macron
:


Image: Reuters

In view of the announced protests, there was initially speculation as to whether Macron would come to the final as usual. The president followed the final from the stands with his wife Brigitte, as usual, but did not go onto the pitch for safety reasons. Before kick-off, he greeted the players as they made their way onto the pitch. He later presented the trophy to the jubilant Toulouse pros in the stands.

