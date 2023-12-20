Toumani Camara can win again with Portland after seven defeats, Ja Morant makes a comeback in style after a long suspension

© AP

Portland was finally able to win again on Tuesday (local time) in the North American professional basketball league NBA. The Trail Blazers, with Toumani Camara in their ranks, defeated Phoenix in their own Moda Center 109-104.

Portland was on a negative streak of seven defeats, but that changed against Phoenix. Camara was on the court for 21:31 and managed five points and nine rebounds. His teammates Anfernee Simons (23 points) and Jerami Grant (22 points) excelled. Kevin Durant’s forty points were not enough for the Suns.

© AP

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Despite the victory, Portland remains in the cellar in the Western Conference standings. Camara and co. have to settle for fourteenth place, after seven victories against nineteen defeats. Only San Antonio (four wins against 22 losses) has a worse report in the West.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Boston, the leader in the Eastern Conference with twenty wins against six losses, lost after overtime against Golden State (132-126 in San Francisco). Stephen Curry scored 33 points for the Warriors. Runner-up in the east Milwaukee (20/7) won at home against San Antonio (132-119).

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Memphis took the win against the Pelicans in New Orleans (113-115). The Grizzlies could again count on Ja Morant, who scored 34 points. NBA officials suspended Morant for 25 games in June after he was seen brandishing a firearm in a video circulating on social media. Without Morant, Memphis lost the majority of its games.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Share this: Facebook

X

