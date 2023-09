The opening race of the Czech Toi Toi Cup in cyclocross in Kolín was won by Adam Ťoupalík and Kristýna Zemanová. Ťoupalík, who still raced on the road on Sunday and finished second at the end of the Czech Cup in Lovosice, won with a lead of five seconds ahead of Frenchmen Mickaël Crispin and Jakub Říman. The reigning two-time Czech champion Zemanová defeated the second Alicia Francková from Belgium by 19 seconds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook