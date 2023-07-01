Tour 2023, live today’s stage in Bilbao | the direct

I BIG IN GIALLO?

Given the conformation of the stage, it is natural to think of the possibility that a big name will immediately go to the yellow jersey: starting with Jonas Vingegaard, the reigning champion, and Tadej Pogacar, king in 2020 and 2021 and defeated last year after an epic duel . But that’s not all, of course: it remains to be seen whether the track won’t prove too tough for classic chasers of the caliber of Mathieu Van der Poel and Wout Van Aert, not to mention Biniam Girmay. And the home riders, such as Mikel Landa and Pello Bilbao, will also want to show off. The last Basque in the yellow jersey was Igor Gonzalez de Galdeano, in 2002. But the outsiders ready to wear the first symbol of supremacy, in a very open fraction, are many and who knows we won’t already see our Giulio Ciccone in front of us: in the his Lidl-Trek is also the Danish Mattias Skjelmose, recent winner of the Tour of Switzerland. The French? To follow Gaudu, Pinot but also of course Julian Alaphilippe.

