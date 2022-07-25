Paris, July 24, 2022 – Three weeks ago now Tour de France 2022 started from Denmark: to pass in yellow a Paris he is really a Dane. To complete a podium dominated by Jonas Vingegaard – which also ensures the polka dot shirt – are the white shirt Tadej Pogacar and the stainless Geraint Thomas: three absolute protagonists who put on a show with different shots even on the streets of Pariswhere, however, there is also to celebrate Jasper Philipsenthe strongest sprinter behind Wout Van Aertholder of the green jersey.

The breaking latest news

Ready, go and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) snaps before being picked up by Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) e Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma): the three absolute protagonists of Tour (as well as holders of the four jerseys), to the delight of the photographers, they allow themselves a stretch in advance among the general hilarity. As usual, the real race starts after the first passage across the finish line: the shots follow one another in front and the best is the one brought by Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas slip (EF Education-EasyPost) e Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ). Nothing to do for this group and for the usual Pogacarwhich starts 6 km from the finish before being reassembled by Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). Even such champions, however, must step aside when the sprinters enter the scene, among which to win with a powerful sprint is Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), which beats with power Dylan Groenewegen (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) e Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materials).

Order of arrival stage 21 Tour de France 2022

1) Jasper Philipsen (ADC) in 2h58’32”

2) Dylan Groenewegen (BEX) st

3) Alexander Kristoff (IWG) St

4) Jasper Stuyven (TFS) st

5) Peter Sagan (TEN) st

6) Jérémy Lecroq (BBK) st

7) Danny Van Poppel (BOH) st

8) Caleb Ewan (LTS) st

9) Hugo Hofstetter (ARK) St

10) Fred Wright (TBV) st

Tour de France 2022 final general classification

1) Jonas Vingegaard (TJV) in 79h33’20”

2) Tadej Pogacar (UAD) +2’43”

3) Geraint Thomas (IGD) +7’22”

4) David Gaudu (GFC) +13’39”

5) Aleksandr Vlasov (BOH) +15’46”

6) Nairo Quintana (ARK) +16’33”

7) Romain Bardet (DSM) +18’11”

8) Louis Meintjes (IWG) +18’44”

9) Alexey Lutsenko (AST) +22’56”

10) Adam Yates (IGD) +24’52”

Read also – Tour de France 2022, the final time trial in Van Aert