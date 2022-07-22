Cahors, 22nd July 2022 – Last barrels at Tour de France 2022. The penultimate stage, scheduled for Saturday 23 July, will feature one long stopwatch from Lacapelle to Rocamadour of 40 kilometers. For the general classification it is practically all decided, while for the stage victory there will be a great opportunity for Filippo Summer which, however, will have to contend with a Van Aert in great shape.

Stage 19: Laporte wins. General classification and order of arrival

Path

This is not an easy fraction and also has interesting altimetric variations. For the most part the time trial route is flat and also starts in a slight descent, therefore possible high speeds and high average hourly, but in the final it climbs. First time trial in Aynac at kilometer 10, second in Gramat at kilometer 22 while the third will be located in Couzou at kilometer 32. Very interesting time trial. First there is the Cote de Mages, they are 1.6 kilometers at 4.7% with the top four from the finish, but also towards the finish there will be a climb with the Cote de Hospitalet of 1.5 kilometers at 7.8%. In fact, the last kilometers could decide the time trial.

Vingegaard takes it all: “I promised my family”

Favorites

The favorites of the stage should be the cronoman. Philip Summer e Wout Van Aert above all, with the possible inclusion of Stefan If. In general, everything is decided. Vingegaard has the yellow shirt in his pocket, Pogacar is firmly second and Thomasvery strong at the time trial, he is unassailable for third place.

TV schedules

The first runner will start at 13.05, the last one, that is Jonas Vingegaard, at 17.00. A journey time of about 50 minutes is estimated. Full live broadcast on Eurosport 1, Sky channel 210, streaming on Eurosport Player, Dazn and Discovery Plus. Live in the clear from 14.45 on Rai Due.

Read also – Tour 2022, 10 second penalty to Quintana