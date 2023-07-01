Home » Tour de France 2023, Adam Yates wins ahead of his twin Simon; Pogacar and Vingegaard show in Bilbao – breaking latest news
by Marco Calabresi

Tour de France 2023, Adam Yates wins ahead of his twin Simon; Pogacar and Vingegaard show in Bilbao – breaking latest news

by Marco Calabresi

The Yates brothers compete in the sprint for the first escape on the finish line in Bilbao (Adam beats Simon), behind all the big names chasing. Third Pogacar on the finish line

If a great Tour de France can be seen from day one, then the 110th in history promises very well indeed. The first, diabolical stage of the Grande Boucle 2023, a B ilbao-Bilbao filled with climbs and small hills, ended with an unprecedented challenge between twins. He won and took the yellow jersey Adam Yates (UAE Emirates, and it is the second time he wears the symbol of supremacy after the 4 days of the 2020 edition, then Roglic took it off him) who detached his little brother 400 meters from the finish Simon (Team Jayco) with whom he had broken away in the final descent with the permission of captain Pogacar.

He, the Slovenian Martian, took the third place (and 4″ of bonus by not giving up the sprint of a small group of big names that includes his great rival Vingegaard (the two had made a gap on the final climb), Pinot, Van Aert, Hindley and Woods. Both Van Der Poel and Alaphilippe, who were predicted to be among the stage favourites, fell behind.

Giulio Ciccone lost 33” as did Egan Bernal, on his return to the Tour after the terrible injury in 2022. Richard Carapaz, captain of the EF and winner of the Giro d’Italia, crashed accumulating a very heavy delay: his presence in the next ones is in doubt stages. The Spanish talent Enric Mas withdrew immediately.

See also  History ends!Federer loses all ATP ranking points for the first time since September 22, 1997

July 1, 2023 (change July 1, 2023 | 5:36 pm)

© breaking latest news

