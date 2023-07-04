Tour de France 2023 – Jasper Philipsen wins the fourth stage launched by van der Poel, still on the podium Ewan and Bauhaus

A pure adrenaline rush after a day marked by general torpor. This is the sprint from Nogaro, the finish site of the fourth stage of the Tour de France 2023. And like the previous day, Jasper Philipsen is rejoicing. In the Paul Armagnac racing circuit, the Belgian is once again launched to perfection by a majestic Mathieu van der Poel and discards the chocolate without being asked, repelling the assault on the white line by an ever more convincing Caleb Ewan. Phil Bauhaus is still on the podium, albeit one position lower than in the Bayonne sprint. Final marked by several crashes, among which that of Fabio Jakobsen (without major consequences) should be noted. The big names live a relaxing Tuesday waiting for the Pyrenees, Adam Yates always in the yellow jersey.

Philipsen rejoices with his guardian angel: big party with van der Poel

Tour de France

The Roll of Honor of the Tour: all the winners from 1903 to 2022

01/07/2023 AT 10:03

The order of arrival

1. J. Phillips (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 4h25’2 C. EWAN (New Lotto)st3. P. BAUHAUS (Bahrain – Victorious)st4 B. COQUARD (Cofidis)st5. M. CAVENDISH (Astana Kazakhstan)st6. D. VAN POPPEL (BORA – his grove)st7 A. CHRISTOPHER (One-X)st8. L. MEZGEC (Jayco AlUla)st9 W. VAN AERT (Jumbo-Visma)st10. M. PEDERSEN (Lidl Trek)st

The record

Jasper Philipsen sent a loud and clear message in the Bayonne sprint, but twenty-four hours later all rival sprinters already have the opportunity to take their revenge. The fourth stage, starting from Dax and arriving in Nogaro, offers a decidedly easy route and the only, simple GPM is placed after more than 150 kilometres. Does the escape arise immediately? Not at all. No attack, no movement. The group proceeds placidly in the first part of the race, pedaling at a “tourist” pace. The first to attempt a timid attack is Michael Gogl (Philipsen’s own partner), but it is a flash in the pan. Jakobsen’s Soudal – Quick Step leads a joking and smiling group. At -120 it is Wout van Aert who tries to change the situation. The Belgian gives a good train, followed by Naesen, Campenaerts and De Buyst. But even in this case the torpor returns to envelop the group after a few minutes.

On a bike like ET during the Tour de France: a yellow jersey that goes around with the bulldozer

The situation lights up near the flying finish line of Notre-Dame des Cyclistes, at -88. Lidl Trek and Alpecin-Deceuninck prepare for the sprint in force and once again Jasper Philipsen wins. Behind the Belgian are placed Bryan Coquard, Caleb Ewan, Mads Pedersen and Jordi Meeus. Taking advantage of the momentum, Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkea Samsic) decide to accelerate, who quickly gain a minute. In the group, the silhouette of Tim Declercq appears in the head, to keep the attackers at a safe distance.

Relentless Philipsen: he wins the sprint of the flying finish line, nothing to do for Perdesen

For several kilometres, the situation became stable again, the two attackers were held in a bain-marie by the sprinter teams. At -29 we face the only GPM of the day, the Côte de Dému (4th category of 2 km at 3.5%). Delaplace “climbs” first, without Cosnefroy worrying him. Once the roughness has been overcome, the two are reabsorbed by the group, which prepares for the grand finale. The speed remains controlled up to -15, then it starts to get serious. At -7 Alpecin raises the pace and thanks to the wind the situation at the head of the group gets mixed up. At -5 there are Jumbo-Visma and BORA in front of everyone, with the platoon now very long and Jonas Vingegaard escorted by four teammates to stay out of trouble. At -2.5 we enter the final circuit, with Matej Mohoric in first position. The curves of the track are treacherous and there are three crashes, the first of which ousts Fabio Jakobsen from the contention (Jacopo Guarnieri also crashed on the occasion).

The curves of the racetrack are confusing: Jakobsen and Guarnieri are on the ground

Cofidis takes advantage of the confusion and approaches the last corner ahead (-700 metres), with Bryan Coquard in second position, followed by Julian Alaphilippe. At that point the Uno-X arrives with Waerenskjold piloting Alexander Kristoff, but it is definitely too early. Mathieu van der Poel, who doesn’t miss the timing at all, is far from it, who at -300 pulls Jasper Philipsen out of the fray and launches him towards glory. The Belgian has to sweat more than in Bayonne, thanks to a wild Caleb Ewan, but with half a shiver he can celebrate his fourth career victory in the Tour de France.

Van der Poel: “Difficult final with those corners, but Philipsen and I went out at the right time”

The general classification

1. A. YATES (UAE Emirates)18h18’0 T. POGACAR (UAE Emirates)+6”3 S. YACHTES (Jayco AlUla)st4 V. LAFAY (Cofidis) +1 W. VAN AERT (Jumbo-Visma)+16”6. J. VINGEGAARD ​​(Jumbo-Visma)+17”7. J. HINDLEY (BORA – hansgrohe)+2 M. WOODS (Israel – Premier Tech)st9. M. SHELL MOSE (Lidl Trek)st1 C. RODRIGUEZ (INEOS Grenadiers)st

Relive the fourth stage of the Tour de France in streaming

Cycling

Tour de France

06:12:05

Where and when to follow the Tour de France 2023 in Live TV and live streaming

The Tour de France 2023 will be broadcast LIVE on Eurosport 1 and 2 (Sky Channels 210 and 211 and on DAZN) with commentary by Luca Gregorio and Riccardo Magrini and bonus commentary by Moreno Moser and Wladimir Belli. If you don’t want to miss a single meter of the 21 stages of this edition, you can follow the Tour de France LIVE IN COMPLETE, from km 0, streaming on Discovery+ (Discover the offer) and GCN+ with lots more exclusive content. It will also be possible to recover all On Demand rides on all our platforms.

Cavendish and Merckx’s record: “I’m happy to be here and if I win one more stage…”

How much is the prize pool?

For this 2023 edition, the organizers have kept the prize money from past years, with the winner of the Tour de France earning 500,000 euros, almost double the winner of the Giro d’Italia. 11,000 euros to the winner of a single stage, 20,000 euros to the super-combatant of the edition. Here is the complete prize pool.Prize1*500.0002*200.0003*100.0004*70.0005*50.0006*23.0007*11.5008*7.6009*4.50010*3.80011*3.00012*2.70013*2.50014*2. 10015*2.00016*1.50017*1.30018*1.20019*1.100From 20* to 160° 1,000

The complete prize pool of the Grande Boucle: 500,000 euros to the winner!

Everything you will find on Eurosport.it, our app and social networks

Follow the Tour de France on Eurosport.it! Live coverage of the matches, highlights of all the stages covered by the cameras of the international circuit, results, insights, focuses, photo galleries and anything else to be part of the second Grand Tour of the 2023 season.

NEW – From this year, moreover, you will be able to enjoy the same service of the Eurosport Player app directly on Eurosport.it in the “Watch” section, and specifically for the French Grand Tour in the cycling section.

You can also relive all the best moments on our social networks, the most spectacular plays of the tournament and the nicest “behind the scenes”. On Facebook and Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok, our exclusive contents.

Vingegaard, Pogacar and more: the 5 favorites of the Grande Boucle

Tour 360 with Riccardo Magrini, Luca Gregorio, Wladimir Belli and Moreno Moser

Appointment with Tour 360, our digital show on cycling, which returns to Discovery+ every day after the stage, around 18:00. You will be able to interact with our Riccardo Magrini, Luca Gregorio, Wladimir Belli and Moreno Moser to talk about all the main topics of the second Grand Tour of the season. We are waiting for you!

The social pages: become a fan of Eurosport I

|

From Puy de Dome to Col de la Loze: the unmissable stages of the Grande Boucle

Tour de France

How much does the Tour winner earn? 2.3 million prize pool: all the figures

01/07/2023 AT 09:53

Tour de France

From Bilbao to Paris: route, calendar and difficulty. The step-by-step guide

06/29/2023 AT 16:16

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

