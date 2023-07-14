Tour de France 2023, Kwiatkowski vince sul Grand Colombier. Pogacar guadagna ancora su Vingegaard- breaking latest news

by Marco Bonarrigo

The first alpine stage goes to Kwiatkowski. Show by Pogacar, who still gains on the yellow jersey Vingegaard

More than an uphill cycling challenge, a ferocious battle between four-hundred-year-old track and field athletes. On the Grand Colombier, the first alpine climb (even if we are on the Jura) of the Tour de France 110, behind the revived Polish Kwiatkowski who deservedly wins the stage after a long escape, the fight between the Martians lasts exactly 62”. After exactly 43 minutes of climbing, Tadej Pogacar launches a very long and ferocious sprint starting behind lieutenant Simon Yates. The others sink, Vingegaard instead reacts instantly but after 10 ” he has to give up: it’s not his terrain, the stages with a dry climb in the final don’t suit him.

Tour, Pogacar gains again on Vingegaard

In the corner of his eye, the Slovenian from the UAE sees the Dane trudging and continues to push on the pedals and pass the fugitives as if they were bollards, crossing the finish line in third behind Van Gils too. Pogacar gains 4” plus another 4” bonus over his rival, Vingegaard remains in yellow but the advantage over his rival is reduced to nine very small seconds. The Alpine hat-trick continues on Saturday with a very tough Annemasse-Morzine: 151 km with five mountain grand prix listed and a sixth not classified. The Col de La Ramaz (14km at 7%) and the Joux Plane in the finale, with its almost 12km at 8.5% and the second half of the ascent with double-digit gradients, are more difficult. The arrival is at the end of a descent more than ten kilometers long. And on Sunday there is Mont Blanc.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

