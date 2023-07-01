Tour de France 2023 live: follow the first stage

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 1ʳᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The very first stage of the Tour de France 2023, 182 kilometers from Bilbao to… Bilbao. On the program, a hilly course to start the event well.

Or ? In the north of Spain, the riders will start from Bilbao, to complete a loop in the west of the Basque Country, before finishing the stage in Bilbao after four and a half hours of effort.

When ? The actual start was given at 12:55 p.m. and the riders should cross the finish line around 5:15 p.m., if they emerge at an average speed of 42 km/h.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Denis Menetrier and Elisabeth Pineau, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, who are on the roads of the Tour.

