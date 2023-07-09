Home » Tour de France 2023, live: follow the ninth stage
Tour de France 2023, live: follow the ninth stage

Tour de France 2023, live: follow the ninth stage

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 9ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The 9ᵉ stage of the Tour de France, 182.4 kilometers long. Perhaps the queen stage of the Grande Boucle this year, marked by a departure from Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat (Haute-Vienne) – where Raymond Poulidor is buried – and a tribute to the legendary duel between Jacques Anquetil and “Poupou” in 1964. Because it is at the top of Puy-de-Dôme that the finish is judged.

Or ? Between Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat (Haute-Vienne) and the summit of Puy-de-Dôme (13.3 km at 7.7%, out of category).

When ? The actual start was given to 13 h 45 and the first runners should cross the finish line around 6:18 p.m. if they drive at an average speed of 40 kilometers per hour.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Clément Martel and Louise Le Borgne, from the peaks of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, from the roads of the Tour.

Read while waiting

The route of the ninth stage

Victim of a fall, Mark Cavendish abandons, and will not be overtaken by Eddy Merckx

Tadej Pogacar relaunches the duel with Jonas Vingegaard at the end of the Pyrenees

Double blow for Jai Hindley, sledgehammer for Tadej Pogacar in Laruns

Jasper Philipsen doubles Nogaro after chaotic sprint

Victor Lafay breaks the spell and takes the first French victory

The guide to the siesta on the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, a duel with the taste of revenge

Thibaut Pinot’s last dance on the Tour

