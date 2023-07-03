Tour de France 2023, live: follow the third stage

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the third stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The third stage of the Tour de France, 193 kilometers between Amorebieta-Etxano and Bayonne. A flat stage, the first of this Grande Boucle, the arrival of which should be decided in a sprint.

Or ? The peloton will complete its visit to the Spanish Basque Country before discovering the French Basque Country, with an expected finish in Bayonne, after the riders have skirted the coast for more than 100 kilometers.

When ? The actual start was given at 1:15 p.m., and runners should cross the finish line at 5:39 p.m. if they ride at an average speed of 44 km/h.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Denis Menetrier, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the roads of the Tour.

