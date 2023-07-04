Tour de France 2023, Philipsen also wins in Nogaro. Yates remains in yellow – breaking latest news

The Belgian wins the second consecutive stage in the sprint on the Nogaro circuit. Burnt out in the sprint Ewan and Bauhaus

Jasper Philipsen has taken a liking to it: fourth stage of the Tour de France, second victory in the sprint for the Flemish sprinter. Compared to Saturday, the order of riders has changed slightly (2 Caleb Ewan, 3 Phil Bauhaus then Bryan Coquard and Mark Cavendish) but not the role of super-luxury wingman of Mathieu Van Der Poel who piloted his Alpecin companion in a magnificent way at the success, waiting for more suitable days for him.

The Belgian Philipsen has also ousted the French Lafay from the classification that assigns the green jersey of the points classification, Adam Yates keeps the yellow one, Tadej Pogacar the white one as best young player for which he has been a season ticket holder for years. From Wednesday, with a first taste of the Pyrenees (Soudet and Marie Blanque with arrival in Laruns) we change register.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

