Tour de France 2023, the guide — Sportellate.it

In addition to the two announced protagonists: Vingegaard and Pogacar.

This afternoon the Tour begins and we will see some good ones. Of course, after last year’s roller coaster, it’s hard to think that similar peaks of adrenaline can be reached. However, the protagonists will be the same: Pogačar and Vingegaard will compete again on the roads of the Tour. Pogačar hunting for revenge, Vingegaard for confirmation, not only of the crown of the Tour, but as the only cyclist, at the moment, capable of putting the Slovenian in difficulty uphill and thus highlighting his limits.

Compared to 2022, however, the route is very different: the organization of the race has chosen to design a route which not only touches the peaks and historic roads of the Alps and the Pyrenees – as happens almost every year and which means that the Tour is usually heavily concentrated in southern France – but which passes through all the national mountain ranges: Pyrenees, Massif Central, Jura, Alps and Vosges, for a total of 30 Mountain Grands Prix. The start of the Tour will be in the tortuous scenery of the Basque Country, with three stages, to then cross France diagonally. Timed kilometers will be very few, only 22 in the sixteenth stage at the beginning of the third week, so it will be difficult to make a difference in this race. In general, there is a certain brevity of the stages: few go beyond 200 kilometres.

(Credits: letour.fr)

Among the most interesting ones will be the ninth stagewith arrival at Puy de Dôme, a not particularly high volcano, but which has been missing from the Tour since 1988 and which was the scene of a memorable clash between Jacques Anquetil e Raymond Poulidor in 1964: on the final climb there will be no public due to the difficult logistical conditions of the road. There are few “classic” climbs, the famous ones of the Tour, even if the historic Col du Tourmaletnow a recurring appointment of the Tour since 1910 and “Cima Coppi” of this edition with its 2115 meters (since 2001 the runner who passes first on the Tourmalet is awarded the Souvenir Jacques Goddet, in honor of the journalist and second race director of the history of the Tour).

Pogacar and Vingegaard, and then what?

So who are the favourites? There is little to do, the names are only two and they are those of last year: Tadej Pogačar e Jonas Vingegaard. The two arrive in very different conditions. The Dane of Jumbo Visma dominated the Tour of the Dauphiné at the beginning of June – to tell the truth, the competition wasn’t top-level -, he won the Tour of the Basque Country at the beginning of April and is in brilliant form. Aware of his own strength and the value of his teammates, the one-two in the Tour is the goal of the whole season. For his part, Pogačar is back in the race after the bad crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, when he suffered a scaphoid fracture which kept him away from the bike for a long time. He only returned to racing at the beginning of the month, winning the national time trial and road titles. But in the starting blocks he starts slightly behind. In his favor is the experience gained last year and therefore a better preparation of the whole UAE team, the fact that he has already clearly beaten Vingegaard at the Paris-Nice, and the fact that his name is Pogačar: the rabbit from the top hat will pull him out somehow. Behind the two of them, there is no one who can honestly dare to win the final.

So let’s try to play a game, let’s try to imagine that today, Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard won’t be at the starting line in Bilbao. A decidedly unlikely scenario, although not impossible given the recent noisy forfeits of Remco Evenepoel in the 2023 Giro and of Pogačar himself at the dawn of Liège in April, when he retired after a crash that came so early that there are not even images or testimonials reliable as to what actually happened. Well, if this remote and unlikely scenario were to take place, who would win the Tour de France? Behind the runners who are not runners, but aliens like Pogačar, Vingegaard, Roglic, Evenepoel and so on, excellent athletes timidly step forward but who have the misfortune of competing in a very complicated era.

There is in front of everyone Simon Yates, captain of Jayco Alula, in full sporting maturity but with the big handicap that has been dragging on since the beginning of his career: will he be able to hold up until the third week or will he inexorably collapse as always? There is then Richard Carapaz (EF) who seems to have suffered a lot from the defeat in the 2022 Giro when Jai Hindley (Bora) snatched the pink jersey from under his wheels in the last two hundred meters of the last climb of the last decisive stage, the one on the Marmolada. Among the favorites there is therefore the same Hindley, winner of last year’s Giro, who prepared meticulously to participate in the first Tour of his career. Runner without exceptional flashes, but constant and robust, he could be the first favorite behind the two monsters. There is then David Gaudu (Groupama), the torch of transalpine hope, which has been waiting for the return of a Frenchman to the top step in Paris for thirty-eight years, when Bernard Hinault won the Tour in 1985. These riders will probably fight for the top ten.

On the side of the fight for the yellow jersey, the spotlight is on Mark Cavendish on the hunt for victory number 35 in the Tour: if it were to arrive, he would definitively detach a certain one Eddy Merckx, who currently keeps him company at the top of this ranking with 6 wins ahead of Hinault. It is a record that is unlikely to be broken in the short term. Cavendish, after leaving Quickstep, desperately looked for a World Tour team that would allow him to participate in the Tour: Astana offered him the last, unmissable opportunity and up to now the British has repaid this trust with a prestigious, romantic victory on the cobblestones of the Imperial Forums in the last stage of the 2023 Giro. The competition is certainly fierce in this Tour: first of all there is the sprinter in the best shape of this season, Jasper Philipsennumber one candidate for the green points jersey, but they are just as fierce Fabio Jakobsen e Mads Pedersen. Mark Cavendish won’t have it easy.

The podium of the 2022 Tour: from left Wout Van Aert, winner of the green sprinters jersey, Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the yellow and polka dot jersey, and Tadej Pogacar, winner of the best young rider.

The best climber’s polka dot jersey is perhaps the most difficult jersey for identifying a favourite. There are many, both young and old, who could aim to show off and take home a very prestigious shirt: from Thibaut Pinotwho at the last Giro d’Italia tried in every way to conquer the twin jersey, the blue one, to Julius Ciccone e Julian Alaphilippe – also looking for redemption after a gray two-year period.

For the white jersey of the best young player, there isn’t much competition: it is highly probable that it will end up on the shoulders of Tadej Pogačar for the fourth year in a row, barring sensational withdrawals or collapses which, however, at that point would also exclude him – and above all – from the race for the yellow jersey.

And the Italians?

At the start of the Tour there are only seven Italian riders in the race, never so few in the history of the yellow race. None of these have a real chance of making the rankings, aiming for the top ten or even less for the final victory, except for one. Julius Cicconepowered by Trek Segafredo (which has already won my personal prize of uniform of the year) has the qualities to aim for the top ten and certainly for the stage victory. On his side there will also be the desire for revenge after he had to withdraw from the Giro before even setting off.

Among the other Italians at the start there are brave supporters, such as Daniel Oss (Total Energies), Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto Dstny) and above all Matteo Tretin (UAE), called to the fundamental task of assisting Tadej Pogačar in the climb towards the third Tour of his career. The rider from Borgo Valsugana had an excellent start to the season in Pogačar’s employ and having him ahead of him could be a positive factor for the fate of the Slovenian champion’s race. Among the Azzurri, there are also runners who can play for the victory of the stage: Alberto Bettiol (EF), Gianni Moscon (Astana) e Luca Mozzato (Team Arkea). Bettiol is called to make up for a weak first part of the season, while Gianni Moscon will have the umpteenth opportunity to ward off bad luck. Luca Mozzato is gambling on the chance to improve on last year’s score, when in the yellow race he finished 5 times in the top ten – and another time he finished 11th. Waiting to return to the glories that compete with us, even beyond the Alps.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

