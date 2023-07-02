Tour de France 2023, vince Lafay on Van Aert and Pogacar in San Sebastian- breaking latest news

by Marco Bonarrigo

Another show at the Tour de France after the tale of the Yates twins in the opening stage. In the second, the surprise Lafay wins

38 years after the last Tour de France won by one of their compatriots, the French have a new cycling hero, easy-going and disheveled as they like: his name is Victor Lafay, he is 27 years old and today he has won as only champions can do ( I stretch alone one kilometer from the finish) the second stage of the Grande Boucle 2023 with arrival in San Sebastian.

The only one to resist the Pogacar-Vingegaard couple in the opening stage, Lafay let the two vent their steam on the last climb in the second, returning well placed in the small group of 21 men who joined the two big names placing his lethal cue at the red triangle. Van Aert chased him and swooped down on him without being able to overtake him, the insatiable Pogacar finished third, Pidcock fourth and Bilbao fifth. Ciccone and Bettiol arrived in the group of the best.

For the time bonus game, now Lafay (who won the Guardia Sanframondi stage of the 2021 Giro) fourth in the general classification 12″ from the yellow jersey Adam Yates who precedes Pogacar by 6″ who is classified with the same delay as Simon Yates.

On the final ascent of Jaizkibel (where precious bonus seconds were up for grabs) Pogacar and Vingegaard dueled each other and once again the Slovenian won and now has an 11” lead over his rival. Now, for two days, space for the sprinters: none of them are late enough to aim for the yellow jersey.

