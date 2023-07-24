Tour de France 2023, Vingegaard wins. Last stop in Meeus- breaking latest news

On the day of Vingegaard’s triumph, the sprint goes to Meeus, who beat his illustrious compatriot Philipsen (first in the points standings), Groenewegen, Pedersen and Bol

The Belgian you don’t expect. In the sprint of the Elysian Fields, the one that is worth a career, everyone was waiting for the fifth success of the king of the sprints of the Tour 110, that Jasper Philipsen who enjoys the illustrious “train” of Mathieu Van Der Poel. Instead, 25-year-old Jordi Meeus, the leading man of Bora-Hansgrohe, won the day with the first important success of his career. Jordi burned his illustrious compatriot Philipsen (first in the points standings), Groenewegen, Pedersen and Bol.

