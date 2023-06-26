Tour de France: 3399.5 km – perfect for the hottest duel in cycling

Hard fight, man against man: the inclined viewer thinks more of boxing, wrestling or judo than of cycling. But that’s exactly what will happen at the 110th edition of the Tour de France, which starts next Saturday in Bilbao (Spain) and ends in Paris on July 23rd. At least that’s what everyone involved in the scene assumes.

Jonas Vingegaard, 26, against Tadej Pogacar, 24 – that’s the duel. The winner of the previous year against the winner of the years 2020 and 2021. “It must be very unfortunate if neither of the two gets the overall victory,” says Grischa Niermann in an interview with WELT am SONNTAG.

The 47-year-old from Hanover is the sporting director of Vingegaard’s team Jumbo-Visma. Last year he worked out the then surprising winning tactics, this time a success for the Dane would be the logical consequence, especially because Pogacar is still suffering from the consequences of a scaphoid fracture that the Slovenian suffered at the spring classic Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Since then he has not competed in any races.

So it’s more of a one-man show than tense duels in the mountains? “A third party can only intervene if they are in a breakaway group that is underestimated. If the conditions are the same, there is a classic duel,” believes ex-professional cyclist Tony Martin, 38.

Van Aert is a few kilos too heavy

He also drove for Jumbo-Visma for the last few years of his career, knows the team very well and knows that the Dutch have probably the strongest team at the start again this year. Because there is also Wout van Aert, 28, who is probably the perfect professional cyclist. Sprints, time trials, mountains – he can do everything. But it’s a few kilos too heavy for the overall classification. “He would have to punish himself for years if he wanted to win the tour,” says Niermann. “Not worth it. For him there are many other, nice, big races to win.”

So the profile is tailored to Vingegaard and Pogacar. Six mountains in the hors category, the highest rating, eight mountain stages are on the agenda this year. What is new is that Vingegaard has to do without his noble helper Primoz Roglic. The 33-year-old Slovenian, who just won the Giro d’Italia, needs a break and is set to be rebuilt for the Vuelta, the Tour of Spain. “Jonas is the absolute captain,” Niermann then makes clear.

The profile is demanding and varied. After starting in Spain, the second in the country after San Sebastian in 1992, the route covers 3,399.5 kilometers in 21 stages to the French capital.

“Three, one, two” is how the 14-time Tour stage winner Marcel Kittel, 35, describes the chances of his successor. Three flat stages in week one, one in week two and two in week three – some of which have a very undulating profile. “For us classic sprinters, there isn’t much there,” says Kittel, who now works as a TV expert. “The tour has changed. The stages are more tailored to sprinter types like Jasper Philipsen, who can also get over the mountains well.”

In addition, there is only a mini time trial on the 110th tour, “I wouldn’t have even come there,” laughs ex-professional cyclist Tony Martin, who only ended his career two years ago.

At 2304 meters, the Col de la Loze becomes the roof of the tour on the 17th stage. 24 percent incline to the summit, an average of ten percent over the last six kilometers, not everyone is happy about that.

For the first time in 35 years, the 1415 meter high Puy de Dome is back. The special thing about this mountain in the Massif Central: the last four kilometers you have to overcome a difference in altitude of 500 meters. The ascent takes place on the slopes of the volcano in Auvergne, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site. The road to the summit is only three meters wide, so no spectators are allowed on the last 4000 meters.

“It’s a very difficult track. Already on the first two stages you should not lose any time. But the many difficult mountain climbs and the short time trial should suit me,” says the great German tour hope, Emanuel Buchmann. The 30-year-old Ravensburger, fourth in 2019, should not rely on the overall standings from the outset this time, but support his Australian captain Jai Hindley, 27. “Emanuel is the noble helper for Hindley. In the Dauphiné Tour, he did a very good job. He spent five weeks at the altitude training camp in Tigne, where we also rode the Alpine stages. I would be extremely happy for him if he got back to his old form after setbacks with illnesses and injuries,” said his team manager from Bora-hansgrohe, Ralph Denk, 49.

Only five Germans are expected to start in the Tour of France – fewer than since 1989. In addition to Buchmann, his teammate Nils Politt, 29, Georg Zimmermann (25, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and veteran John Degenkolb (34, DSM), who is there for the ninth time, are confirmed as participants. Simon Geschke (37, Cofidis), who wore the mountain jersey for ten days a year ago, should also be there.

Kämna is denied the Tour de France

The currently most prominent German is missing: Lennard Kämna. The 26-year-old from Bremen, also employed by Bora-hansgrohe, has the Giro in his bones and was therefore not an option for the tour from the team. A painful loss for German cycling, as there is no more attention paid to any race.

Buchmann sees it that way too. “The Tour is a bigger race than the Giro. I expressed the wish to ride the tour and I’m happy that it’s going to work out. Three years of falls and bad luck eat away at you, but I still enjoy cycling,” he says at WELT AM SONNTAG. Even if it’s only as a helper. But who knows, some unexpectedly quickly found themselves in the role of captain.

Like Jan Ullrich, who had to serve the Danish winner of 1996, Bjarne Riis, a year later before he drove away and made the only German tour victory to date perfect. Buchmann doesn’t want to go that far, but he says: “I’m motivated to ride up front again on the Tour.” He even changed coaches for that. Paolo Artuso replaced Dan Lorang. “I don’t think a change will do any harm after six years,” says Buchmann.

In general, however, it is an alarming signal that the German convoy in the 2023 peloton will be small. “It’s a shame for German cycling,” says Niermann. “It’s getting thin for the Germans. What’s missing is a sprinter,” says Kittel. And Martin judges: “Germany is not good enough for the tour. There is a lack of top talent.”

The question of safety is also a topic of debate every year. After the death of the Swiss Gino Mäder, who had an accident last week at the Tour de Suisse at the age of 26, the situation has worsened again. Martin, who has always been a safety advocate, says, “A lot of people came up to me and said, ‘Glad you quit.’ You have more responsibility. As a father, I no longer took the last risk. I didn’t see the point of risking my life for a sport. It’s not worth going that far.”

