Tour de France at the start: the story of Emile Idée, the oldest competitor still alive, and the adventure of his false tour

Il Tour de France 2023 starts today from Bilbao. It turns one hundred and twenty years old: from the Belle Epoque to the war in Ukraine. For the French it is the Grande Boucle, the most loved symbol, the most popular event, the showcase of the country. As is the Tour Eiffel. Magic of words: the “Tour” by bicycle means Giro. The Eiffel tower. But they are written the same way.

Precisely during this new Tour, on July 19, Emile Idea will turn 103: he is the oldest competitor still alive, a great French rider (born in 1920) who won the stage from Toulouse to Nîmes in 1949, on July 14, a symbolic date too, 289 kilometers of undulating track – “les petites côtes” – in the valley of Chevreusewhich is why the fans called him “le Roi de Chevreuse”: “That day I folded Fausto Coppi and the Italians who dominated the Tour”, recalled Idée, who was the great rival of the Campionissimo in two editions of the prestigious Grand Prix des Nations, the most coveted and important time trial race on the professional calendar (held in France from 1932 to 2004) : in 1946 and 1947 the Frenchman was in fact second behind Fausto who won that Tour ahead of Bartali with abysmal detachments. When Idée was first in Nîmes, Fiorenzo Magni was in the yellow jersey.

He is the oldest living Tour stage winner and is celebrating his 1⃣0⃣0⃣ birthday today! ???? Happy birthday ???????? Emile Idea! ???? He is the oldest alive stage winner of the Tour de France; happy birthday ???????? Emile Idée, 1⃣0⃣0⃣ years today! pic.twitter.com/qDOntMigPl — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 19, 2020

Idée is therefore a formidable one witness of that cycling that inflamed the crowds of Europe that had just emerged from the terrible tragedy of the Second World War. Worse. He is also the only survivor of a cycling adventure of which the French it’s not like they’re very proud. On the contrary. They tend to bury it in drawers of lost memories. It’s the infamous one Circuit of France which was to repeat the epic Tour (suspended for war reasons, the last winner, in July 1939, was the Belgian Sylvere Maes), according to the intentions of the occupying Nazis and collaborators. A simulacrum. A ersatz: a substitute. A fake Tour, very small.

Emile Idée was a champion: strong on the plains, fast in the sprints, powerful long-distance rider, excellent on the track. The war interrupted his ascent. He ran for Alcyon-Dunlop. The Nazi occupation divided the France in two. Running was a feat. There was no more money and engagements were scarce. In 1941 Emile tried to participate in a race in the free zone. He was arrested for violating the ban on crossing the “demarcation” line. He spent eight days in Fresnes prison and three weeks in Santé. With the spectrum of being shipped in a lager across the Rhine. His sporting reputation saved him.

The Germans, in fact, want to make the French people understand that they are capable of proposing other things than just tears and blood. It’s impossible. The climate in Paris is unbreathable. The black market is a plague. Moral values ​​collapse, hunger and terror are rampant. On 16 and 17 July, thanks to the zeal of the Parisian policemen and spies, 13,000 Jews were herded into the Vel d’Hiv, the temple of track cycling. They will be deported. Only seven hundred will return to France. These are the months in which the French Resistance begins to organize itself. The war on the Eastern Front does not go as planned. The Soviets resist. In Africa, an Allied invasion is feared any month now. Radio London it is the bulletin that contradicts Hitler’s propaganda. The first to be aware of it are they, the occupants. Posters, enslaved newspapers, the radio and the support of the Vichy regime are not enough. Thus, it was decided to act with something that, in the intentions, should have revived the glories and popularity of the Tour de France, the most loved sporting event by the French, the adhesive of identity. The sport is a formidable propaganda tool, the directive comes directly from the Führer: demonstrate precisely that sport was stronger than everything, and the competitive spirit capable of exalting the Nazi ideals linked to the body and physical strength. As happened at the triumphal Olympic Games of 1936 filmed by the enthusiastic director Leni Riefenstahl, whose opera “Olympia” was not by chance programmed in Parisian cinemas.

Therefore the Nazis turn to Jacques Goddet to set up a Tour de France, like the ones he directed, but Goddet refuses and prevents the use of the name “Tour de France” of which he has the exclusivity. All that remains is to fall back on the journalist Jean Leuilliot, editor-in-chief of sport at the collaborationist newspaper Socialist France. An expert. And a sincere cycling enthusiast who however chose to stay with the winners. After all, he had already had experience both at the Tour and at the Tour of Spain in 1940 (he had returned with the conviction that it was possible to organize a stage race despite the war). Furthermore, Leuilliot could boast of his youthful experience with the newspaper The Car (the ancestor ofTeam) who had promoted and sponsored the Tour de France, launching it in 1903. He immediately invented an alternative name: Circuit de France and Socialist Franceto test collaborator sponsored by the German embassy (November 1941 to August 1944), she became its “patron”, because she wanted to exploit the popularity of cycling and increase sales. Very close to Pierre Laval, it is an anti-Semitic and anti-Masonic leaflet, ideologically bringing together left-wing men willing to collaborate with the occupier, for this reason the Germans support it, because convince the workers to do the same, although the Propaganda Abteilung suspects him of democratic sympathies if not outright Bolsheviks.

Leuilliot is ambitious. He accepts the challenge. He has few means at his disposal. And little time. So he takes advantage of Nazi support. In short, it traces a total route of 1650 kilometres, divided into six stages. Departure and arrival at Paris. Stages from Le Mans to Poitiers, from Chauvigny to Limoges, and so on Clermont Ferrand, Saint-Etienne, Lyon and Dijon. Gather twelve teams who can not refuse the invitation because otherwise they would be banned from the business. There is no money for hotels: the riders will be hosted in seminars or boarding schools. Even the food is rationed, as it is for all the French: the runners have one at their disposal ration card delivered by the teams. Meanwhile, the French road championship is being held in Lyon. Emile Ideas wins.

For Leuilliot it is impossible to line up the riders of the Circuit de France without the one wearing the tricolor jersey. But Emile is reluctant. He has no sympathy for the collaborators, nor for their German masters. He refuses. But Leuilliot has been informed by the police that Idée has already ended up in jail for crossing the demarcation line without permission. “If you don’t run, you end up in the fields of the STO (Compulsory Labor Service). Maybe in Germania. The Gestapo has you in their sights… “It was a blackmail, and so, although not very fit, I had to participate together with 71 other cyclists, many were Belgians, there were also Italians…”. The start is in the morning of 28 September. Arrival on October 4th.

A circuit that turns into farce. Everything is botched. It’s freezing cold in the mountains. In the Limoges stage, Idée finished second and conquered the primacy, wearing the black and white zebra-striped jersey of the first in the standings. 29 arrive in Paris, Idée is ninth, the overall winner is the Belgian Francois Neuville. At the Jardres border, when the race crosses the demarcation line, the checks last three hours: “It was an unreal situation. The collaborationist newspapers wrote instead that it was a normal passage. As if I told a football match in Ukraine not to mention the alarms and bombs”, comments Emile Idée, very lucid in his memories. Which poured into the beautiful essay-fiction of the journalist Étienne Bonamy, The forces of the road in which the author traces the chaotic epic of the Circuit de France (En Exergue, 206 pages, 20 euros). Also in this case, a play on words in the title that recalls the famous The convicts of the road by the writer Albert Londres, who superbly described the dreadful hardships of the riders in the 1924 Tour: when they faced the impervious climbs of the Isoard and the Galibier, they no longer seemed to lean on the pedals, but “uproot large trees”. Those runners were the “convicts of the streets”. The 72 wretches of the Circuit de France were “forced”, like convicts. Tied to the chain. It’s okay if you’re on a bicycle.

Ps. After the war, Idée continued to run as a protagonist: second in the Paris-Tours of 1947, beaten by the Flemish Brick Shotte, world champion in 1948 and 1950 (he also raced in the Alcyon), “actually I won and he overtook me after the finish line, the judges awarded the victory to him, but everyone , starting with the legendary Pierre Chany (considered the most important French cycling journalist, nda), they said it was a theft…”. In the same race he was third twice more, won the Grand Prix des Nations once, and was first five times in the Criterium National, a record shared with Raymond Poulidor and Jens Voigt. He quit in the mid-fifties and kept pedaling up to 98 years. He lives in Marolles-en-Brie, in the Marne Valley, which is part of the Paris region.

As for the ineffable Jean Leuilliot (1911-1982), a protégé of Henri Desgrange who entrusted him with the direction of the French team at the 1937 Tour, he was co-author of the screenplay of For the yellow jersey, a film shot during the 1938 Tour. He survived the accusations of collaboration until he revived the organization of the Paris-Nice in 1951. In 1968 he invented the prologue formula and the “open” formula opened to amateur riders in 1974. He organized an unrealistic Tour d’Europe in 1954 and the following year the first female Tour de France.

