Tour de France: Breakaway Asgren steals the show from sprinters

Tour de France

Felix Gall held onto his top ten place in the Tour de France on a relaxed 18th stage from Moutiers to Bourg-en-Bresse for the top riders. The East Tyrolean crossed the finish line with the field on Thursday one day after his victory in Courchevel. Jonas Vingegaard also had a quiet day in the yellow jersey. The day’s victory went to the Dane Kasper Asgreen, who prevailed in the final sprint of a breakaway group just ahead of the oncoming field.



20.07.2023 18.26

Online since yesterday at 6:26 p.m

The sprinters around star Jasper Philipsen followed directly behind the group of four, but were no longer able to close the gap. As expected, nothing changed at the top of the overall standings. Denmark’s defending champion Vingegaard is still 7:35 ahead of his rival Tadej Pogacar.

With three stages to go to Paris, Vingegaard can probably only win the Tour by falling. The Tyrolean Gall is 16:11 minutes behind Vingegaard in eighth place. In the mountain classification, the professional from the French team AG2R is still six points behind the Italian Giulio Ciccone.

Asgreen wins stage 18

The Dane Kasper Asgreen has won the 18th stage of the Tour de France. After his stage victory in Courchevel, Felix Gall was able to keep his place in the top ten.

“After yesterday’s monster stage, you could tell everyone in the field was tired. It was pretty quiet. I didn’t feel too great after yesterday, but I’m not the only one,” said Gall. “Tomorrow and especially the day after tomorrow I hope that I’ll feel better again.” His victory on the queen’s stage certainly gave him a lot of joy the day after. “I received a lot of congratulations, which makes me very happy. It was a good day to enjoy the win,” said Gall.

APA/AFP/Marco Bertorello Jonas Vingegaard completed the 185 kilometers of the 18th stage relaxed with his teammates

Escape group was underestimated

Asgreen won surprisingly after the sprinter teams underestimated the strength and harmony of the escape group. The Dutchman Pascal Eenkhoorn and the Norwegian Jonas Abrahamse were also on the podium of the day. The first loser of the day was the Belgian sprinter king Philipsen. Most observers agreed in advance that the 25-year-old would triumph for the fifth time on this tour. In the end, Philipsen finished fourth.

On Friday, the escapees hope for their last chance in the 19th stage. For the professional cyclists, the hilly 172.8 km between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny are in the Jura mountains. On Saturday there is still a demanding mountain stage in the Vosges, one day later the Tour of France ends in Paris.

110. Tour de France

Moutiers – Bourg-en-Bressen (185 km): 1. Kasper Asgreen DEN 4:06:48 2. Pascal Eenkhoorn NED -“- 3. Jonas Abrahamsen NOR -“- 4. Jasper Philipsen BEL -“- 5. Mads Pedersen DEN -“- 6. Ces Bol NED -“- 7. Jordi Meeus BEL -“- 8. Matteo Trentin ITA -“- 9. Christophe Laporte FRA -“- 10. Luca Mozzato ITA -“- 26. Tadej Pogacar SLO -“- 28. Jonas Vingegaard DEN -“- 33.

Felix Gall

Stop

Felix Großschartner

AUT

+ 0:38

99.

Marco Haller

AUT

0:50

117.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

-“-

135.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

2:08

142.

Michael Gogl

AUT

4:54

Felix Gall

AUT 16:11 9. Sepp Kuss USA 16:49 10. David Gaudu FRI 17:57 23.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

1:37:51

44.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

2:38:50

78.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

3:45:26

84.

Marco Haller

AUT

3:53:56

129.

Michael Gogl

AUT

4:45:13

