Tour de France: Fall shatters Cavendish dream

Tour de France

Cycling star Mark Cavendish is not the sole record stage winner of the Tour de France. The Brit had to retire from Saturday’s race after a fall on stage eight with a shoulder injury.



08.07.2023 16.55

Online since today, 4.55 p.m

The 38-year-old fell on a straight section 60 kilometers from the finish in Limoges. Teammates helped the sprinter up, but he immediately went into the tour doctor’s minibus. Cavendish announced in May that he would retire at the end of the year. Now his story ended on the tour of the D85 in the Dordogne.

Cavendish wanted to win his 35th stage overall on his 14th and final Tour. He would have surpassed the legend Eddy Merckx, with whom he is currently tied in first place with 34 daily successes. Cavendish was close to victory in Bordeaux on Friday, but a problem with the gearshift meant he had to let Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen pass him.

Cavendish announced the end of his career on the second rest day of this year’s Giro d’Italia. “Cycling has been my life for more than 25 years. I was living an absolute dream. It’s the perfect time to say (…) that 2023 will be my last season as a professional cyclist,” Cavendish said a day after his 38th birthday.

The sprinter’s tour history was characterized by great successes, but also by falls and setbacks. In 2014 he fell on the first stage of the Grand Depart in Yorkshire, three years later Peter Sagan took him out of the race with a dangerous maneuver in a bunch sprint. In 2018 Cavendish fell out of the time limit in the mountains, in the following two years he missed the tour and in 2020 he was close to the end of his career.