Home » Tour de France Femmes: Schweinberger sprints to top place
Sports

Tour de France Femmes: Schweinberger sprints to top place

by admin
Tour de France Femmes: Schweinberger sprints to top place

Tour de France Women

Christina Schweinberger achieved a top placing on the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes with fifth place. On Monday after 152 kilometers from Clermont-Ferrand to Mauriac, the 26-year-old Tyrolean from the Belgian Fenix ​​team was just behind a larger group of leaders in the uphill sprint. Germany’s Liane Lippert (Movistar) secured victory in the rain in 4:13:43 hours.

24.07.2023 18.21

Online since today, 6:21 p.m

Second was the superior winner of the opening round, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx). The Belgian also retained the yellow jersey. Italy’s Silvia Persico sprinted to third place. Kathrin Schweinberger, Christina’s sister, took 109th place (+11:30). In the overall standings, Christina Schweinberger is 1:42 minutes behind in 21st place. Her sister is 90. (13:54).

The third stage takes the riders on Tuesday over 147.2 kilometers from Collonges-la-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux, on the undulating day section four climbs of the fourth category and one mountain of the third category are on the program.

The second edition of the cycle tour leads through the south-west of France over eight stages and ends next Sunday in Pau. Before her comeback, the previous version of the women’s tour was held from 1984 to 2009. In 2022, Annemiek van Vleuten from the Netherlands won.

2. Tour de France Women

2. Stage

Clermont-Ferrand – Mauriac (152.0 km): 1. Liane Lippert GER 4:13:43 2. Lotte Kopecky BEL gl. Time 3. Silvia Persico ITA -“- 4. Ashleigh Moolman RSA -“-

See also  Dortmund, loses a finger to cheer for the goal in the derby: the doctors are unable to hang it up ...

Christina Schweinberger

AUT -“- 6. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig DEN -“- 7. Demi Vollering DOWN -“- 8. Katarzyna Niewiadoma POL -“- 9. Annemiek van Vleuten DOWN -“- 10. Tamara Dronova-Balabolina RUS -“- 109.

Catherine Schweinberger

AUT

+ 11:30

rating

Stand nach 2 von 8 Etappen: 1. Lotte Kopecky BEL 7:17:36 2. Liane Lippert GER + 0:49 3. Ashleigh Moolman RSA 0:59 4. Demi Vollering DOWN -“- 5. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig DEN -“- 6. Tamara Dronova-Balabolina RUS -“- 7. Elisa Longo Borghini ITA -“- 8. Annemiek van Vleuten DOWN -“- 9. Katarzyna Niewiadoma POL -“- 10. Ane Santesteban Gonzalez ESP 1:03 21.

Christina Schweinberger

AUT

1:42

90.

Catherine Schweinberger

AUT

13:54

You may also like

Mathieu Valbuena will sign well for Apollon Limassol

FC Barcelona Considers Players-for-Kylian Mbappé Transfer Strategy

Macík won second place in the enormous Spanish...

Kylian Mbappe: Al-Hilal make £259m offer for PSG...

Chinese Diving Legends Inspire the Next Generation at...

NBA star Jokic is absent from Serbia at...

Trevor Francis: Ex-England player and Britain’s first £1m...

Arenas: “Bol Bol? Like a beautiful girl with...

ROUND COMPOSITION: Premianti from the newcomer, the discovery...

Rayados of Monterrey Announces Signing of Spanish Midfielder...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy