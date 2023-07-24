Tour de France Femmes: Schweinberger sprints to top place

Tour de France Women

Christina Schweinberger achieved a top placing on the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes with fifth place. On Monday after 152 kilometers from Clermont-Ferrand to Mauriac, the 26-year-old Tyrolean from the Belgian Fenix ​​team was just behind a larger group of leaders in the uphill sprint. Germany’s Liane Lippert (Movistar) secured victory in the rain in 4:13:43 hours.



24.07.2023 18.21

Online since today, 6:21 p.m

Second was the superior winner of the opening round, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx). The Belgian also retained the yellow jersey. Italy’s Silvia Persico sprinted to third place. Kathrin Schweinberger, Christina’s sister, took 109th place (+11:30). In the overall standings, Christina Schweinberger is 1:42 minutes behind in 21st place. Her sister is 90. (13:54).

The third stage takes the riders on Tuesday over 147.2 kilometers from Collonges-la-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux, on the undulating day section four climbs of the fourth category and one mountain of the third category are on the program.

⏪ A german win in Mauriac after a torrential rain made the final tricky. Relive the final KM ⤵️ ⏪ A German victory in Mauriac after torrential rain that made the final tricky. Relive the last mile ⤵️#TDFF2023 #WatchTheFemmes @Gozwift pic.twitter.com/8nCuGzRLQb — The Tour de France Women with Zwift (@LeTourFemmes) July 24, 2023

The second edition of the cycle tour leads through the south-west of France over eight stages and ends next Sunday in Pau. Before her comeback, the previous version of the women’s tour was held from 1984 to 2009. In 2022, Annemiek van Vleuten from the Netherlands won.

2. Tour de France Women

2. Stage

Clermont-Ferrand – Mauriac (152.0 km): 1. Liane Lippert GER 4:13:43 2. Lotte Kopecky BEL gl. Time 3. Silvia Persico ITA -“- 4. Ashleigh Moolman RSA -“-

Christina Schweinberger

AUT -“- 6. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig DEN -“- 7. Demi Vollering DOWN -“- 8. Katarzyna Niewiadoma POL -“- 9. Annemiek van Vleuten DOWN -“- 10. Tamara Dronova-Balabolina RUS -“- 109.

Catherine Schweinberger

AUT

+ 11:30

rating

Stand nach 2 von 8 Etappen: 1. Lotte Kopecky BEL 7:17:36 2. Liane Lippert GER + 0:49 3. Ashleigh Moolman RSA 0:59 4. Demi Vollering DOWN -“- 5. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig DEN -“- 6. Tamara Dronova-Balabolina RUS -“- 7. Elisa Longo Borghini ITA -“- 8. Annemiek van Vleuten DOWN -“- 9. Katarzyna Niewiadoma POL -“- 10. Ane Santesteban Gonzalez ESP 1:03 21.

Christina Schweinberger

AUT

1:42

90.

Catherine Schweinberger

AUT

13:54

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

