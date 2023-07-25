Tour de France Femmes: Wiebes wins stage 3, Kopecky continues in yellow

As of: 07/25/2023 6:18 p.m

Lorena Wiebes won the 3rd stage of the Tour de France Femmes, she prevailed in an exciting sprint to the finish.

Wiebes from the Netherlands from Team SD Worx-Protime won just ahead of Marianne Vos (Netherlands/Jumbo Visma) and ahead of her teammate Lotte Kopecky from Belgium, who continues to wear the yellow jersey of the overall leaders. The peloton only caught up with the Belgian breakaway Julie Van de Velde about 100 meters before the finish line.

The third stage led the riders on Tuesday (07/25/2023) over 147.2 km from Collonges-la-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux. Four climbs of the fourth category and one mountain of the third category were on the program for the wavy part of the day.

Lippert remains second overall

The German road champion Liane Lippert (Movistar) rolled over the finish line with the peloton and claimed second place (+0:55 minutes) in the overall classification one day after her day’s victory. On Monday, the 25-year-old won her first World Tour victory in Mauriac.

Van Agt reports after a fall: “Physically I’m fine”

The second stage on Monday was overshadowed by several falls. While last year’s winner Annemiek van Vleuten from the Netherlands was able to continue the race after a fall, her compatriot Eva van Agt came off the rain-soaked road a few kilometers before the finish line and crashed into a crash barrier.

Van Agt made himself public on Tuesday. She suffered a concussion and a bruise and needed stitches. “Physically I’m fine,” she wrote on Instagram. She will travel to the Netherlands on Tuesday.

The goal of the tour is Pau, the fourth stage leads to Rodez

The fourth stage takes the riders 177.1 km from Cahors to Rodez on Wednesday – it is the longest section of this year’s tour. In particular, the final with several difficult climbs has it all and gives escapers the chance to win the day.

The second edition of the women’s tour, which was launched again last year, ends after eight sections on July 30th in Pau. The day before, the probably decisive part of the day leads to the Pyrenees giant Col du Tourmalet.

