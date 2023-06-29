Tour de France: Gall aims high in France

His second Grand Tour after the Giro 2022 should provide further information as to whether he will also enter the fight for the overall ranking in the three-week tours in the future. This year the French team is still counting on the Australian Ben O’Connor, Gall should shine on individual sections. “He’s our leader, I’m more for stages, that hasn’t really changed. I’ll pick one or the other where I’ll try it,” Gall said of the team’s tactics.

The omens are favorable given his recent performances in the mountains. “I’ve seen what’s possible. I don’t need to hide. I was surprised in Switzerland, I had even better results in the final than I usually did fresh out of training. That was a big leap, the high-altitude training camp worked really well,” Gall said in an interview with APA.

APA/Gian Ehrenzeller After his victory on the fourth stage, Gall even slipped into the yellow jersey in Switzerland

“I’m still relaxed”

That’s why he can also tackle the big loop through France with hope. “With this preparation it should be fine. I don’t think I’ll have a problem, I’ve laid a good foundation. If I can preserve that, then I’ll be in top form at the start of the Tour.” Gall appears relaxed, but knows that the competition on the Tour is particularly strong. “I’ll let it come to me – but it’s the Tour, because every team has the best people with the best preparation.”

In the days since the Suisse tour, recovery and staying in shape had priority, he found distraction with a few rounds of golf. Gall’s tension is limited. “I’m not excited yet. Everyone says the tour is insane, all things considered. But I’m still relaxed. It will probably come when I arrive in the middle of the week.” The demanding start in the Basque country means things will get down to business straight away. “The first stage in Bilbao is pretty tough. I think that will be interesting.”

Graphics: APA/ORF; Source: letour.fr

Danger of falling constant companion

Gall also fears the particularly high level of nervousness in the field at the beginning of the tour. “Unfortunately, the first week is often marked by a lot of falls.” In this regard, the fatal accident of Gino Mäder in Switzerland is still on his mind.

“I tried to discuss it with colleagues, friends, family and a psychologist and then deal with it.” The risk of falling is almost a constant companion anyway, it applies instinctively in the stress of racing at speeds of up to 100 km/h to act correctly. “In the decisive moment in the race you shouldn’t think so much anyway.”

The first dangerous descents of the tour will show possible effects on driving behavior. “I think you will only see that in the race. For many of us who were at the Tour de Suisse, that will still play in the background.”

Individual time trial as a shortcoming

In any case, Gall still has a lot of work to do in the time trial. In Switzerland he lost a lot of time on the final stage in the fight against the clock and was passed on in eighth place. The reason for this was a feeling of numbness in the lower legs, which prevents the usual performance on the time trial machine with the special posture.

For the tour without overall ranking ambitions, however, that is irrelevant, says Gall. Not in the long term. “We have to make sure we get this under control. But now is not the time, because this year it can no longer be solved.”

01.07. 1. Etappe Bilbao (ESP) – Bilbao (182 km) 02.07. 2. Etappe Vitoria-Gasteiz (ESP) – San Sebastian (209 km) 03.07. 3. Etappe Amorebieta-Etxano (ESP) – Bayonne (185 km) 04.07. 4. Etappe Dax – Nogaro (182 km) 05.07. 5. Etappe Pau – Laruns (165 km) 06.07 6. Etappe Tarbes – Cauterets-Cambasque (145 km) 07.07. 7. Etappe Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux (170 km) 08.07. 8. Etappe Libourne – Limoges (201 km) 09.07. 9. Etappe Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat – Puy de Dome (184 km) 10.07. Ruhetag in Clermont-Ferrand 11.07. 10.Etappe Vulcania – Issoire (167 km) 12.07 11.Etappe Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins (180 km) 13.07. 12. Etappe Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais (169 km) 14.07. 13. Etappe Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier (138 km) 15.07. 14.Etappe Annemasse – Morzine The Portes du Soleil (152 km) 16.07. 15.Etappe Les Gets The Portes du Soleil – Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc (180 km) 17.07. Ruhetag in Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc 18.07. 16. Etappe Passy – Combloux (22 km/EZF) 19.07. 17.Etappe Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc – Courchevel (166 km) 20.07. 18. Etappe Moutiers – Bourg-en-Bresse (186 km) 21.07. 19. Etappe Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny (173 km) 22.07. 20.Etappe Belfort – Le Markstein Fellering (133 km) 23.07. 21.Etappe Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees (116 km)

